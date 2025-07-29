Protest planned for a Colorado Springs school board over proposed resolution

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Community members, including a former school board member, are speaking out over a proposed resolution that is on the consent agenda for a D-20 Board of Education special meeting on Tuesday.

The school board discussed Resolution 248-25, approval of "2.11 Administrative Policy Process Adoption, during a June 12 school board meeting. Both the president of the board and the vice president of the board spoke favorably about the proposed change when it comes to adopting administrative policies. You can read the full resolution at the bottom of this article.

"Superintendent Haberer has been amazing in receiving our desires to be a part of administrative policy creation," D-20 Board President Amy Shandy said on June 12. "Carver's Policy Model has worked for many years, but for this board, we need a little bit of adaptation for that and this policy, 2.11 gives us that... gives us more of a role in administrative policy creation, and I'm excited about that, and I'm very appreciative for Superintendent Haberer's willingness to participate in that and her ideas around it."

D-20 currently uses the "Policy Governance" model, also known as the Carvel model. According to the D-20, the model is a system that defines and guides appropriate relationships between an organization's owners, its board of education and the superintendent. Some of those against the proposed resolution believe this is a shift to "micromanagement" by the board.

Citizens for Transparent Governance is speaking out against the proposed resolution and is planning a rally for Tuesday at 3 p.m. ahead of the special meeting. The group believes the proposal would weaken the district's longstanding governance model and silence public input.

“It’s deeply concerning to see the direction this board is taking,” said Heather Cloninger, former Academy District 20 Board of Education Treasurer. “A district once known for strong leadership and integrity is now being driven by individuals disregarding the well-being of staff and students. Abandoning the Carver model of policy governance marks a troubling shift. D20 has long been a model of governance excellence—not a platform for political agendas.”

Current vice president of the board, Nicole Konz, echoed what Shandy had to say, speaking in favor of the proposed resolution on June 12.

"I'm thrilled for our citizens, our public in our area," Konz said. "We're expecting a monthly report about administrative policies, rather than twice a year with that long list that is attached in Board Docs. So we're really going to increase the transparency of all of us in this room and in this community, getting to hear much more frequently about updates, and have a discussion."

News5 requested interviews with the board members this week, but they didn't want to provide additional comment on top of what was talked about during the June 12 meeting.

A former student and Gazette Best and Brightest Award winner, Saffran Stevens, doesn't agree with the change.

"It’s outrageous that people without classroom experience are being given control over education policy,” Stevens said. "This change sidelines educators and students in favor of political agendas. We deserve better.”

Citizens for Transparent Governance is asking the public to do the following:



Attend the July 29 board meeting

Demand Resolution 248-25 be removed from the Consent Agenda

Insist on open dialogue before any structural governance changes are made

The D-20 Board of Education Special meeting is scheduled for 4 to 5:30 p.m. at 1110 Chapel Hills Dr. on Tuesday. In-person attendance is limited to the boardroom capacity of 70 audience members per the Colorado Springs Fire Marshall. You can join virtually by clicking here.

You can read resolution 248-25 below:

EL 2.11 Administrative Policy Adoption Process

The superintendent shall not neglect to implement and sustain the following process for adopting administrative policies:

1. All proposed policy changes or new policies will be submitted to the District Leadership Policy Review Committee (PRC) for review to ensure alignment with Colorado and federal statutes, as well as District processes and practices.

2. During this PRC process, the committee will seek consensus on the recommended changes to existing policies or the adoption of new policies.

3. Once policies have completed the PRC review process, they will be included in the Written Reports section of the agenda for the next regular Board meeting.

4. Board Directors may ask questions about the policies listed in the Written Report during the Board meeting at which the report is presented.

5. Any policy that remains on the Written Report agenda without request for further discussion will then be listed on the Consent agenda for approval at the next regular Board meeting.

6. If any Board Director believes a policy listed in the Written Report requires further discussion, the Board Director may, during the public meeting, move that the item be transferred to the Study Session of the next Board meeting. The Board Director must also present, at that same meeting, any alternate language or amendments they wish the Board to consider.

7. The Board Director who requested that a policy be moved to the Study Session must submit any questions regarding the policy to the Superintendent no later than 48 hours prior to the scheduled Study Session.

8. The policy will be discussed during the Study Session of the following Board meeting. Any proposed revisions or alternative language must be presented in open meeting and discussed at that time.

After the Study Session review, the policy will be placed on the agenda as a decision item at the next regular Board meeting. The Board will vote on whether to adopt the policy as it appeared on the previous Board meeting agenda, or with the revisions that were proposed at the previous Board meeting.

