Positively Colorado: Hope, perseverance, and the good in our communities

COLORADO SPRINGS — Here at News5, we are committed to covering the positive stories happening in our community. We're shining a light on the good in our community, people giving of themselves to serve others. These are stories of overcoming adversity. People who inspire others with their grit and determination.

If you know a person or organization that is working to improve the lives of others, we want to hear about it. Send your story ideas to positivelycolorado@koaa.com.

87-year-old Air Force veteran walks for the first time since being paralyzed

People like Air Force veteran Mark Maloney. After becoming paralyzed from the neck down in a biking accident, he fought for three years to regain movement. And now he's able to do something he thought he never could again.

Colorado Springs teenager with scoliosis is viral sensation on TikTok

People of all ages are inspiring our community with their strength in the face of challenges. That includes one teenager who became a viral sensation on TikTok, after she transformed her battle with scoliosis into a lesson in perseverance. She spoke with News5 about how she's using her health challenge as a way to inspire others.

Laundry Love: Colorado Springs church helps the needy wash clothing every week

People helping people. It's a cornerstone of our Positively Colorado series. The people of southern Colorado are known for their generosity, and that means we have a lot of great stories to tell. This one is about how a local church is helping to turn a mundane task into an act of service. It's called Laundry Love and it allows anyone in need in our community to wash their clothing every Monday morning for free.

Home for children with disabilities gets a brand new backyard for free

A home for children with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Colorado Springs recently got a brand new backyard makeover, all for free. It's making a huge difference for the families they serve.

Colorado Springs music teacher quarter finalist for a Grammy Educator Award

Good things are happening in our schools all the time, and we love to tell those good news stories from the classroom. A music teacher in Colorado Springs is a quarter-finalist for a Grammy Educator Award. He is one of just two teachers from the Centennial State to make it this far in the national competition.

Dancing deputy's moves help create connections with students

A school resource officer at Lewis-Palmer High School in Monument has received a lot of attention for his dance moves. And as you're about to see, it's helping him create relationships that go beyond just a "Hello" in the hallways.

Young Pueblo Golfer competes on the national stage

We want to talk about a young Pueblo golfer who showed off his skills on the national stage. 11-year-old Brady Shaw was one of two Coloradans to earn a spot in the national drive, chip, and putt championship in Augusta, Georgia - home of the Masters. Bradey says he fell in love with the game at a young age and says his dad encouraged his passion every step of the way.

Colorado makes a splash with underwater hockey

When you think of Colorado sports or activities, underwater hockey is probably not top of mind. Turns out, it's pretty popular in our state. So much so that Colorado hosted one of the nation's premier tournaments.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.