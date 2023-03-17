Young Pueblo Golfer headed to the National stage

PUEBLO, CO — A young pueblo golfer will show off his skills on the National stage!

11-year-old Brady Shaw is one of two Coloradans to earn a spot in the National Drive Chip and Putt Championship in Augusta, Georgia.

It's home to one of professional golf's biggest tournaments, The Masters!

News 5 Photojournalist Carl Winder was able to catch up with Brady and his dad to see how they are preparing for the tournament.

Brady's goal is to eventually make it onto the PGA Tour.

The National Drive Chip and Putt competition starts on April 2nd.

____

