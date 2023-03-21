87-year-old Air Force veteran walks for the first time since being paralyzed

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — An 87-year-old Air Force veteran became paralyzed from the neck down and became a quadriplegic after a biking accident.

Maloney suffered a severe C3 spinal cord injury that threatened his ability to walk ever again. But Maloney did not let that stop him and for the last three years, he has been working to walk again.

Maloney has always been active, he climbed mountains and ran the Pikes Peak Marathon.

On Monday, Maloney accomplished his goal and walked around his old track in front of his friends and family at the Air Force Academy.

Maloney did the unthinkable and ended a nightmare as he walked a full lap around the track step-by-step in 12 minutes and 43 seconds.

Maloney said after accomplishing his goal, "Those nightmares are gone, now I just have dreams."

The next step for Maloney is to participate in the Boulder Boulder 10K.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.