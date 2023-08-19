Home for children with disabilities gets a brand new backyard for free

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO — A home for children with intellectual and developmental disabilities just got a free brand-new backyard makeover.

"It's definitely a boost up for them," said Donna Thurston, CEO of Roundup Fellowship. "It's been in a long time in need of some upgrades to the backyard."

This is one of the group homes the that nonprofit Roundup Fellowship owns. The non-profit is currently taking care of 5 children with disabilities.

Roundup Fellowship applied for a grant to give the backyard a makeover. More than 40 volunteers from Home Depot stepped up and helped bring the new backyard to life. Thurston says having this space is great for the kid's development.

"You know, they love being outside and they've been outside just kind of making up their own games in their own adventures out here with a little more structure," said Thurston. "Having a swing set, having some garden beds to grow some plants gives them an opportunity to learn how to grow things, how to play together."

Roundup Fellowship and the volunteers finished the project in one day. They left behind new tools to make sure the backyard stayed in good shape.

"Having a space in their backyard where they can just play like any other kid would, that's one of the greatest gifts we can give them," said Thurston. "It helps to create their independence."

Since 1973, the local non-profit Roundup Fellowship has provided support and services to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. This year, they are celebrating 50 years of service.

To learn more about the local non-profit, visit Roundup Fellowship's Website.

