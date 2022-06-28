KOAA Survey: How will you participate in the Colorado Primary

It's Primary Election Day in Colorado. Voters will be deciding who they'd like to end up on the November ballot for various offices.

A US Senate seat is on the ballot, as well as US House, statewide offices, state legislature, and county offices.

This year, there are new districts for Congress and state legislature after the most recent census.

These districts could have an impact on the balance of power for the state and who ultimately ends up in office.

El Paso County's Clerk and Recorder says voter turnout is on track for this primary election. The number of ballots being returned is down slightly from 2020.

"If you wait until the very end that may cause us to delay our reporting of results because we want to make sure that the last person in our vote center had an opportunity to vote without hearing results so plan your day ahead of time and vote early," explains Chuck Broerman, El Paso County Clerk & Recorder.

As of yesterday afternoon, more than 680,000 voters had returned ballots so far statewide.

Of those, more than 333,000 are Republican ballots and more than 302,000 are Democratic.

You have until seven tonight to return your ballot or vote in person.

Between caucuses, assemblies, and primaries, there can be confusion this time of year when it comes to elections. While Colorado holds "open primaries" where unaffiliated voters can either vote on a Democratic or Republican primary ballot, there's still a process before the primary election for candidates to get on the ballot and that's managed in a party's caucus.

Unlike the caucus and assembly process, unaffiliated voters can participate in Colorado primaries, but they need to pick one party to vote in.

Passed in 2016, Colorado voters decided to allow unaffiliated voters, which make up the largest voting bloc in the state, to vote in primary elections.

Unless specified beforehand, unaffiliated voters will receive both Democratic and Republican primary ballots but can only return one.

