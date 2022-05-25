In-Person Voting Locations and Ballot Drop Box Locations in Fremont County for the 2022 Primary

FREMONT COUNTY — News5 is helping you prepare for the June 28, 2022 Colorado Primary Election with guides to find out what's on the ballot, what it means to you, and where to deliver your ballot across the region. Colorado has used a mail-in ballot system for years that's been touted as one of the safest methods.

Deadlines for the Primary Election:



June 6

Last day to change party affiliation to be eligible to vote in primary Last day to submit an application to vote in the primary through a registration drive First day ballots will be mailed out by county clerks

June 20 - Last day to submit a voter registration application and still receive a ballot by mail

June 21 - Ballot drop boxes open

June 28 - Election Day - All ballots must be received by county clerks no later than 7:00 p.m.

July 6 - Last day for military and overseas elector ballots to be received by county clerks

Not sure if you are registered to vote in Colorado? Use the state's Find My Voter Registration system.

Click here for the Fremont County Sample Ballot

_____

Here's where to find a Voter Service and Polling Center in Fremont County. Days and times of operation vary by location.

Visit the Fremont County Clerk & Recorder's site

Garden Park BuildingN 6th St.

201 N 6th St.

Cañon City, CO 81212

Pathfinder Event Center

6655 St. Hwy 115

Florence, CO 81226

Penrose Community Library

35 7th Ave.

Penrose, CO 81240

___

ADDITIONAL SECURE 24-HOUR BALLOT DROP BOX LOCATIONS

Florence City Hall

600 W 3rd St.

Florence, CO 81226

Penrose School

100 Illinois St.

Penrose, CO 81240

Fremont County Admin Bldg.

615 Macon Ave.

Canon City, CO 81212 (West end doors)

Cotopaxi School

345 Cnty Rd 12

Cotopaxi, CO 81223

_____

Democratic Party Ballot

United States Senator



Michael Bennet

US Congress, District 4



Ike McCorkle

US Congress, District 5



David Torres

Michael C Colombe

US Congress, District 7



Brittany Peterson

Governor



Jared Polis

Secretary of State



Jena Griswold

State Treasurer



Dave Young

Attorney General



Phil Weiser

State Board of Education, At Large



Kathy Plomer

State Board of Education, District 5



Joseph Shelton

University of Colorado Regent, District 4



Jack Barrington

University of Colorado Regent, District 5



Ron Casados

State Senator - District 9



Arik Dougherty

State Senator - District 11



Tony Exum

Yolanda L. Avila

State Senator - District 35



Travis Star Nelson

State Representative - District 14



Rob Rogers

State Representative - District 15



Alvin Sexton

State Representative - District 16



Stephanie Vigil

State Representative - District 18



Marc Snyder

State Representative - District 17



Mischa Smith

Regina English

State Representative - District 20



Tracey Johnson

State Representative - District 21



Kolten Montgomery

State Representative - District 22



Blake Garner

State Representative - District 56



Kathleen J. Conway

County Treasurer



Richard Williams

County Assessor



Renee L. Reif

County Sheriff



John K. Foley

County Coroner



Bridget Garner

__

Republican Party Ballot

United States Senator



Ron Hanks

Joe O'Dea

US Congress District 7



Erik Aadland

Laurel Imer

Tim Reichert

Governor



Greg Lopez

Heidi Ganahl

Secretary of State



Tina Peters

Mike O'Donnell

Pam Anderson

State Treasurer



Lang Sias

Attorney General



John Kellner

State Board of Education - At Large



Dan Maloit

State Senator - District 4



Mark Baisley

State Representative - District 60



Stephanie Luck

County Commissioner - District 2



Debbie Bell

County Clerk and Recorder



Justin D. Grantham

County Treasurer



Kathy Elliot



County Assessor

Stacey Seifert

County Sheriff



Allen Cooper

County Surveyor

No Candidates

County Coroner



Randy V. Keller

El Paso County information

Teller County information

Fremont County information

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.