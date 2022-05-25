Watch
In-Person Voting Locations and Ballot Drop Box Locations in Fremont County for the 2022 Primary

Paul Sexton
Posted at 12:09 PM, May 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-25 14:16:38-04

FREMONT COUNTY — News5 is helping you prepare for the June 28, 2022 Colorado Primary Election with guides to find out what's on the ballot, what it means to you, and where to deliver your ballot across the region. Colorado has used a mail-in ballot system for years that's been touted as one of the safest methods.

Deadlines for the Primary Election:

  • June 6
    • Last day to change party affiliation to be eligible to vote in primary
    • Last day to submit an application to vote in the primary through a registration drive
    • First day ballots will be mailed out by county clerks
  • June 20 - Last day to submit a voter registration application and still receive a ballot by mail
  • June 21 - Ballot drop boxes open
  • June 28 - Election Day - All ballots must be received by county clerks no later than 7:00 p.m.
  • July 6 - Last day for military and overseas elector ballots to be received by county clerks

Not sure if you are registered to vote in Colorado? Use the state's Find My Voter Registration system.

Click here for the Fremont County Sample Ballot

_____

Here's where to find a Voter Service and Polling Center in Fremont County. Days and times of operation vary by location.

Visit the Fremont County Clerk & Recorder's site

Garden Park BuildingN 6th St.
201 N 6th St.
Cañon City, CO 81212

Pathfinder Event Center
6655 St. Hwy 115
Florence, CO 81226

Penrose Community Library
35 7th Ave.
Penrose, CO 81240

___

ADDITIONAL SECURE 24-HOUR BALLOT DROP BOX LOCATIONS

Florence City Hall
600 W 3rd St.
Florence, CO 81226

Penrose School
100 Illinois St.
Penrose, CO 81240

Fremont County Admin Bldg.
615 Macon Ave.
Canon City, CO 81212 (West end doors)

Cotopaxi School
345 Cnty Rd 12
Cotopaxi, CO 81223

_____

Democratic Party Ballot

United States Senator

  • Michael Bennet

US Congress, District 4

  • Ike McCorkle

US Congress, District 5

  • David Torres
  • Michael C Colombe

US Congress, District 7

  • Brittany Peterson

Governor

  • Jared Polis

Secretary of State

  • Jena Griswold

State Treasurer

  • Dave Young

Attorney General

  • Phil Weiser

State Board of Education, At Large

  • Kathy Plomer

State Board of Education, District 5

  • Joseph Shelton

University of Colorado Regent, District 4

  • Jack Barrington

University of Colorado Regent, District 5

  • Ron Casados

State Senator - District 9

  • Arik Dougherty

State Senator - District 11

  • Tony Exum
  • Yolanda L. Avila

State Senator - District 35

  • Travis Star Nelson

State Representative - District 14

  • Rob Rogers

State Representative - District 15

  • Alvin Sexton

State Representative - District 16

  • Stephanie Vigil

State Representative - District 18

  • Marc Snyder

State Representative - District 17

  • Mischa Smith
  • Regina English

State Representative - District 20

  • Tracey Johnson

State Representative - District 21

  • Kolten Montgomery

State Representative - District 22

  • Blake Garner

State Representative - District 56

  • Kathleen J. Conway

County Treasurer

  • Richard Williams

County Assessor

  • Renee L. Reif

County Sheriff

  • John K. Foley

County Coroner

  • Bridget Garner

__
Republican Party Ballot

United States Senator

  • Ron Hanks
  • Joe O'Dea

US Congress District 7

  • Erik Aadland
  • Laurel Imer
  • Tim Reichert

Governor

  • Greg Lopez
  • Heidi Ganahl

Secretary of State

  • Tina Peters
  • Mike O'Donnell
  • Pam Anderson

State Treasurer

  • Lang Sias

Attorney General

  • John Kellner

State Board of Education - At Large

  • Dan Maloit

State Senator - District 4

  • Mark Baisley

State Representative - District 60

  • Stephanie Luck

County Commissioner - District 2

  • Debbie Bell

County Clerk and Recorder

  • Justin D. Grantham

County Treasurer

  • Kathy Elliot

County Assessor

  • Stacey Seifert

County Sheriff

  • Allen Cooper

County Surveyor
No Candidates

County Coroner

  • Randy V. Keller

_____

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

