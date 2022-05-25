In-Person Voting Locations and Ballot Drop Box Locations in Fremont County for the 2022 Primary

FREMONT COUNTY — News5 is helping you prepare for the June 28, 2022 Colorado Primary Election with guides to find out what's on the ballot, what it means to you, and where to deliver your ballot across the region. Colorado has used a mail-in ballot system for years that's been touted as one of the safest methods.
Deadlines for the Primary Election:
- June 6
- Last day to change party affiliation to be eligible to vote in primary
- Last day to submit an application to vote in the primary through a registration drive
- First day ballots will be mailed out by county clerks
- June 20 - Last day to submit a voter registration application and still receive a ballot by mail
- June 21 - Ballot drop boxes open
- June 28 - Election Day - All ballots must be received by county clerks no later than 7:00 p.m.
- July 6 - Last day for military and overseas elector ballots to be received by county clerks
Not sure if you are registered to vote in Colorado? Use the state's Find My Voter Registration system.
Click here for the Fremont County Sample Ballot
Here's where to find a Voter Service and Polling Center in Fremont County. Days and times of operation vary by location.
Visit the Fremont County Clerk & Recorder's site
Garden Park BuildingN 6th St.
201 N 6th St.
Cañon City, CO 81212
Pathfinder Event Center
6655 St. Hwy 115
Florence, CO 81226
Penrose Community Library
35 7th Ave.
Penrose, CO 81240
ADDITIONAL SECURE 24-HOUR BALLOT DROP BOX LOCATIONS
Florence City Hall
600 W 3rd St.
Florence, CO 81226
Penrose School
100 Illinois St.
Penrose, CO 81240
Fremont County Admin Bldg.
615 Macon Ave.
Canon City, CO 81212 (West end doors)
Cotopaxi School
345 Cnty Rd 12
Cotopaxi, CO 81223
United States Senator
- Michael Bennet
US Congress, District 4
- Ike McCorkle
US Congress, District 5
- David Torres
- Michael C Colombe
US Congress, District 7
- Brittany Peterson
Governor
- Jared Polis
Secretary of State
- Jena Griswold
State Treasurer
- Dave Young
Attorney General
- Phil Weiser
State Board of Education, At Large
- Kathy Plomer
State Board of Education, District 5
- Joseph Shelton
University of Colorado Regent, District 4
- Jack Barrington
University of Colorado Regent, District 5
- Ron Casados
State Senator - District 9
- Arik Dougherty
State Senator - District 11
- Tony Exum
- Yolanda L. Avila
State Senator - District 35
- Travis Star Nelson
State Representative - District 14
- Rob Rogers
State Representative - District 15
- Alvin Sexton
State Representative - District 16
- Stephanie Vigil
State Representative - District 18
- Marc Snyder
State Representative - District 17
- Mischa Smith
- Regina English
State Representative - District 20
- Tracey Johnson
State Representative - District 21
- Kolten Montgomery
State Representative - District 22
- Blake Garner
State Representative - District 56
- Kathleen J. Conway
County Treasurer
- Richard Williams
County Assessor
- Renee L. Reif
County Sheriff
- John K. Foley
County Coroner
- Bridget Garner
United States Senator
- Ron Hanks
- Joe O'Dea
US Congress District 7
- Erik Aadland
- Laurel Imer
- Tim Reichert
Governor
- Greg Lopez
- Heidi Ganahl
Secretary of State
- Tina Peters
- Mike O'Donnell
- Pam Anderson
State Treasurer
- Lang Sias
Attorney General
- John Kellner
State Board of Education - At Large
- Dan Maloit
State Senator - District 4
- Mark Baisley
State Representative - District 60
- Stephanie Luck
County Commissioner - District 2
- Debbie Bell
County Clerk and Recorder
- Justin D. Grantham
County Treasurer
- Kathy Elliot
County Assessor
- Stacey Seifert
County Sheriff
- Allen Cooper
County Surveyor
No Candidates
County Coroner
- Randy V. Keller
