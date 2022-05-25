Watch
In-Person Voting Locations and Ballot Drop Box Locations in Teller County for the 2022 Primary

Paul Sexton
Posted at 12:10 PM, May 25, 2022
TELLER COUNTY — News5 is helping you prepare for the June 28, 2022 Colorado Primary Election with guides to find out what's on the ballot, what it means to you, and where to deliver your ballot across the region. Colorado has used a mail-in ballot system for years that's been touted as one of the safest methods.

Deadlines for the Primary Election:

  • June 6
    • Last day to change party affiliation to be eligible to vote in primary
    • Last day to submit an application to vote in the primary through a registration drive
    • First day ballots will be mailed out by county clerks
  • June 20 - Last day to submit a voter registration application and still receive a ballot by mail
  • June 21 - Ballot drop boxes open
  • June 28 - Election Day - All ballots must be received by county clerks no later than 7:00 p.m.
  • July 6 - Last day for military and overseas elector ballots to be received by county clerks

Not sure if you are registered to vote in Colorado? Use the state's Find My Voter Registration system.

Click here for the Teller County Sample Ballot

Here's where to find a Voter Service and Polling Center in Teller County. Days and times of operation vary by location.
Visit the Teller County Clerk & Recorder's site

Woodland Park Rampart Public Library (Vote in person or drop box available)
218 E. Midland Avenue, Woodland Park, CO 80863

Monday through Friday, June 20 – June 27, 2022; 9:00AM to 5:00PM
Saturday, June 25, 2022; 8:00AM to 12:00PM
Sunday, Closed
Election Day: June 28, 2022; 7:00AM to 7:00PM

Clerk and Recorder’s Office (Replacement ballots, and drop box available ONLY)
101 W. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, CO 80813

Monday-Friday, May 27, 2022 – June 27, 2022; 8:00AM- 4:30PM
Election Day: June 28, 2022; 8:00AM to 4:30PM

ADDITIONAL SECURE 24-HOUR BALLOT DROP BOX LOCATIONS ONLY
The ballot drop-off locations below provide no indoor registration, voting or ballot drop-off services. Each outdoor ballot drop-off location below will be open 24 hours a day from June 6, 2022, through 7:00 p.m. Election Day, June 28, 2022.

Teller County Clerk and Recorder’s Branch office
800 Research Drive, Suite 200, Woodland Park, CO 80863

Teller County Courthouse (near sidewalk by parking lot)
101 W. Bennett Avenue, Cripple Creek, CO 80813

Divide Marketplace AKA Venture Foods (near right side of the entrance)
11115 Hwy 24, Divide, CO 80814

Click here for the Teller County Sample Ballot

Democratic Party Ballot

United States Senator

  • Michael Bennet

US Congress, District 7

  • Brittany Peterson

Governor

  • Jared Polis

Secretary of State

  • Jena Griswold

State Treasurer

  • Dave Young

Attorney General

  • Phil Weiser

State Board of Education, At Large

  • Kathy Plomer

State Senator - District 4

  • Jeff Ravage

State Representative - District 60

  • Kathryn Green

County Commissioner - District 2

  • Dennis F. Luttrell

County Clerk and Recorder

  • No Candidates

County Treasurer

  • No Candidates

County Assessor

  • No Candidates

County Sheriff

  • No Candidates

County Surveyor

  • No Candidates

County Coroner

  • No Candidates

Republican Party Ballot

United States Senator

  • Ron Hanks
  • Joe O'Dea
  • Write-in

Representative to the 118th United States Congress - District 7

  • Erik Aadland
  • Laurel Imer
  • Tim Reichert

Governor

  • Greg Lopez
  • Heidi Ganahl

Secretary of State

  • Tina Peters
  • Mike O'Donnell
  • Pam Anderson

State Treasurer

  • Lang Sias

Attorney General

  • John Kellner

State Board of Education Member - At Large

  • Dan Maloit

State Senator - District 4

  • Mark Baisley

State Representative - District 60

  • Stephanie Luck

County Commissioner - District 2

  • Bob Campbell

County Clerk and Recorder

  • Stephanie Kees

County Treasurer

  • Mark Czelusta

County Assessor

  • Carol Kittelson

County Sheriff

  • Jason Mikesell

County Surveyor

  • Eric Simonson

County Coroner

  • Stephen W. Tomsky

