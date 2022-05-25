In-Person Voting Locations and Ballot Drop Box Locations in Teller County for the 2022 Primary

TELLER COUNTY — News5 is helping you prepare for the June 28, 2022 Colorado Primary Election with guides to find out what's on the ballot, what it means to you, and where to deliver your ballot across the region. Colorado has used a mail-in ballot system for years that's been touted as one of the safest methods.

Deadlines for the Primary Election:



June 6

Last day to change party affiliation to be eligible to vote in primary Last day to submit an application to vote in the primary through a registration drive First day ballots will be mailed out by county clerks

June 20 - Last day to submit a voter registration application and still receive a ballot by mail

June 21 - Ballot drop boxes open

June 28 - Election Day - All ballots must be received by county clerks no later than 7:00 p.m.

July 6 - Last day for military and overseas elector ballots to be received by county clerks

Not sure if you are registered to vote in Colorado? Use the state's Find My Voter Registration system.

_____

Here's where to find a Voter Service and Polling Center in Teller County. Days and times of operation vary by location.

Visit the Teller County Clerk & Recorder's site

Woodland Park Rampart Public Library (Vote in person or drop box available)

218 E. Midland Avenue, Woodland Park, CO 80863

Monday through Friday, June 20 – June 27, 2022; 9:00AM to 5:00PM

Saturday, June 25, 2022; 8:00AM to 12:00PM

Sunday, Closed

Election Day: June 28, 2022; 7:00AM to 7:00PM

Clerk and Recorder’s Office (Replacement ballots, and drop box available ONLY)

101 W. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, CO 80813

Monday-Friday, May 27, 2022 – June 27, 2022; 8:00AM- 4:30PM

Election Day: June 28, 2022; 8:00AM to 4:30PM

_____

ADDITIONAL SECURE 24-HOUR BALLOT DROP BOX LOCATIONS ONLY

The ballot drop-off locations below provide no indoor registration, voting or ballot drop-off services. Each outdoor ballot drop-off location below will be open 24 hours a day from June 6, 2022, through 7:00 p.m. Election Day, June 28, 2022.

Teller County Clerk and Recorder’s Branch office

800 Research Drive, Suite 200, Woodland Park, CO 80863

Teller County Courthouse (near sidewalk by parking lot)

101 W. Bennett Avenue, Cripple Creek, CO 80813

Divide Marketplace AKA Venture Foods (near right side of the entrance)

11115 Hwy 24, Divide, CO 80814

Democratic Party Ballot

United States Senator



Michael Bennet

US Congress, District 7



Brittany Peterson

Governor



Jared Polis

Secretary of State



Jena Griswold

State Treasurer



Dave Young

Attorney General



Phil Weiser

State Board of Education, At Large



Kathy Plomer

State Senator - District 4



Jeff Ravage

State Representative - District 60



Kathryn Green

County Commissioner - District 2



Dennis F. Luttrell

County Clerk and Recorder



No Candidates

County Treasurer



No Candidates

County Assessor



No Candidates

County Sheriff



No Candidates

County Surveyor



No Candidates

County Coroner



No Candidates

Republican Party Ballot

United States Senator



Ron Hanks

Joe O'Dea

Write-in

Representative to the 118th United States Congress - District 7



Erik Aadland

Laurel Imer

Tim Reichert

Governor



Greg Lopez

Heidi Ganahl

Secretary of State



Tina Peters

Mike O'Donnell

Pam Anderson

State Treasurer



Lang Sias

Attorney General



John Kellner

State Board of Education Member - At Large



Dan Maloit

State Senator - District 4



Mark Baisley

State Representative - District 60



Stephanie Luck

County Commissioner - District 2



Bob Campbell

County Clerk and Recorder



Stephanie Kees

County Treasurer



Mark Czelusta

County Assessor



Carol Kittelson

County Sheriff



Jason Mikesell

County Surveyor



Eric Simonson

County Coroner



Stephen W. Tomsky

_____

