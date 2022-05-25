In-Person Voting Locations and Ballot Drop Box Locations in Teller County for the 2022 Primary

TELLER COUNTY — News5 is helping you prepare for the June 28, 2022 Colorado Primary Election with guides to find out what's on the ballot, what it means to you, and where to deliver your ballot across the region. Colorado has used a mail-in ballot system for years that's been touted as one of the safest methods.
Deadlines for the Primary Election:
- June 6
- Last day to change party affiliation to be eligible to vote in primary
- Last day to submit an application to vote in the primary through a registration drive
- First day ballots will be mailed out by county clerks
- June 20 - Last day to submit a voter registration application and still receive a ballot by mail
- June 21 - Ballot drop boxes open
- June 28 - Election Day - All ballots must be received by county clerks no later than 7:00 p.m.
- July 6 - Last day for military and overseas elector ballots to be received by county clerks
Not sure if you are registered to vote in Colorado? Use the state's Find My Voter Registration system.
_____
Here's where to find a Voter Service and Polling Center in Teller County. Days and times of operation vary by location.
Visit the Teller County Clerk & Recorder's site
Woodland Park Rampart Public Library (Vote in person or drop box available)
218 E. Midland Avenue, Woodland Park, CO 80863
Monday through Friday, June 20 – June 27, 2022; 9:00AM to 5:00PM
Saturday, June 25, 2022; 8:00AM to 12:00PM
Sunday, Closed
Election Day: June 28, 2022; 7:00AM to 7:00PM
Clerk and Recorder’s Office (Replacement ballots, and drop box available ONLY)
101 W. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, CO 80813
Monday-Friday, May 27, 2022 – June 27, 2022; 8:00AM- 4:30PM
Election Day: June 28, 2022; 8:00AM to 4:30PM
_____
ADDITIONAL SECURE 24-HOUR BALLOT DROP BOX LOCATIONS ONLY
The ballot drop-off locations below provide no indoor registration, voting or ballot drop-off services. Each outdoor ballot drop-off location below will be open 24 hours a day from June 6, 2022, through 7:00 p.m. Election Day, June 28, 2022.
Teller County Clerk and Recorder’s Branch office
800 Research Drive, Suite 200, Woodland Park, CO 80863
Teller County Courthouse (near sidewalk by parking lot)
101 W. Bennett Avenue, Cripple Creek, CO 80813
Divide Marketplace AKA Venture Foods (near right side of the entrance)
11115 Hwy 24, Divide, CO 80814
Click here for the Teller County Sample Ballot
Democratic Party Ballot
United States Senator
- Michael Bennet
US Congress, District 7
- Brittany Peterson
Governor
- Jared Polis
Secretary of State
- Jena Griswold
State Treasurer
- Dave Young
Attorney General
- Phil Weiser
State Board of Education, At Large
- Kathy Plomer
State Senator - District 4
- Jeff Ravage
State Representative - District 60
- Kathryn Green
County Commissioner - District 2
- Dennis F. Luttrell
County Clerk and Recorder
- No Candidates
County Treasurer
- No Candidates
County Assessor
- No Candidates
County Sheriff
- No Candidates
County Surveyor
- No Candidates
County Coroner
- No Candidates
Republican Party Ballot
United States Senator
- Ron Hanks
- Joe O'Dea
- Write-in
Representative to the 118th United States Congress - District 7
- Erik Aadland
- Laurel Imer
- Tim Reichert
Governor
- Greg Lopez
- Heidi Ganahl
Secretary of State
- Tina Peters
- Mike O'Donnell
- Pam Anderson
State Treasurer
- Lang Sias
Attorney General
- John Kellner
State Board of Education Member - At Large
- Dan Maloit
State Senator - District 4
- Mark Baisley
State Representative - District 60
- Stephanie Luck
County Commissioner - District 2
- Bob Campbell
County Clerk and Recorder
- Stephanie Kees
County Treasurer
- Mark Czelusta
County Assessor
- Carol Kittelson
County Sheriff
- Jason Mikesell
County Surveyor
- Eric Simonson
County Coroner
- Stephen W. Tomsky
_____
