In-Person Voting Locations and Ballot Drop Box Locations in Custer County for the 2022 Primary

Posted at 12:11 PM, May 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-25 14:16:05-04

CUSTER COUNTY — News5 is helping you prepare for the June 28, 2022 Colorado Primary Election with guides to find out what's on the ballot, what it means to you, and where to deliver your ballot across the region. Colorado has used a mail-in ballot system for years that's been touted as one of the safest methods.

Deadlines for the Primary Election:

  • June 6
    • Last day to change party affiliation to be eligible to vote in primary
    • Last day to submit an application to vote in the primary through a registration drive
    • First day ballots will be mailed out by county clerks
  • June 20 - Last day to submit a voter registration application and still receive a ballot by mail
  • June 21 - Ballot drop boxes open
  • June 28 - Election Day - All ballots must be received by county clerks no later than 7:00 p.m.
  • July 6 - Last day for military and overseas elector ballots to be received by county clerks

Not sure if you are registered to vote in Colorado? Use the state's Find My Voter Registration system.

Click here for the Custer County Sample Ballot: Republican | Democrat

Learn more with our Voter's Guide for the 2022 Primary Election
____

Here's where to find a Voter Service and Polling Center in Custer County. Days and times of operation vary by location.
Custer County Clerk & Recorder's site

Custer County Court House
205 S. 6th St.
Westcliffe, CO 81252
719-783-2441

Open:
Monday, June 20 - June 28, 2022 8:00 am – 4:00 pm
Saturday, June 25 8:00 am – 12:00 noon
Tuesday, June 28 7:00 am - 7:00 pm
____

Democratic Party Ballot

United States Senator

  • Michael Bennet

US Congress, District 7

  • Brittany Peterson

Governor

  • Jared Polis

Secretary of State

  • Jena Griswold

State Treasurer

  • Dave Young

Attorney General

  • Phil Weiser

State Board of Education, At Large

  • Kathy Plomer

State Senator - District 4

  • Jeff Ravage

State Representative - District 60

  • Kathryn Green

Board of County Commissioners - District 1
No Candidates

County Clerk and Recorder
No Candidates

County Treasurer
No Candidates

County Assessor
No Candidates

County Sheriff
No Candidates

County Surveyor
No Candidates

County Coroner
No Candidates

__

Republican Party Ballot

United States Senator

  • Ron Hanks
  • Joe O'Dea

US Congress District 7

  • Erik Aadland
  • Laurel Imer
  • Tim Reichert

Governor

  • Greg Lopez
  • Heidi Ganahl

Secretary of State

  • Tina Peters
  • Mike O'Donnell
  • Pam Anderson

State Treasurer

  • Lang Sias

Attorney General

  • John Kellner

State Board of Education - At Large

  • Dan Maloit

State Senator - District 4

  • Mark Baisley

State Representative - District 60

  • Stephanie Luck

County Commissioner - District 1

  • William R. (Bill) Canda

County Clerk and Recorder

  • Kelley S. Camper

County Treasurer

  • Virginia Trujillo

County Assessor

  • J.D. Henrich

County Sheriff

  • Lloyd Rich Smith
  • Brandon Schoch

County Surveyor
No Candidates

County Coroner

  • Bradford Lewis Baltzly
  • Vernon Roth

El Paso County information
Teller County information
Fremont County information

_____

