In-Person Voting Locations and Ballot Drop Box Locations in Custer County for the 2022 Primary

CUSTER COUNTY — News5 is helping you prepare for the June 28, 2022 Colorado Primary Election with guides to find out what's on the ballot, what it means to you, and where to deliver your ballot across the region. Colorado has used a mail-in ballot system for years that's been touted as one of the safest methods.
Deadlines for the Primary Election:
- June 6
- Last day to change party affiliation to be eligible to vote in primary
- Last day to submit an application to vote in the primary through a registration drive
- First day ballots will be mailed out by county clerks
- June 20 - Last day to submit a voter registration application and still receive a ballot by mail
- June 21 - Ballot drop boxes open
- June 28 - Election Day - All ballots must be received by county clerks no later than 7:00 p.m.
- July 6 - Last day for military and overseas elector ballots to be received by county clerks
Not sure if you are registered to vote in Colorado? Use the state's Find My Voter Registration system.
Click here for the Custer County Sample Ballot: Republican | Democrat
Learn more with our Voter's Guide for the 2022 Primary Election
____
Here's where to find a Voter Service and Polling Center in Custer County. Days and times of operation vary by location.
Custer County Clerk & Recorder's site
Custer County Court House
205 S. 6th St.
Westcliffe, CO 81252
719-783-2441
Open:
Monday, June 20 - June 28, 2022 8:00 am – 4:00 pm
Saturday, June 25 8:00 am – 12:00 noon
Tuesday, June 28 7:00 am - 7:00 pm
____
Democratic Party Ballot
United States Senator
- Michael Bennet
US Congress, District 7
- Brittany Peterson
Governor
- Jared Polis
Secretary of State
- Jena Griswold
State Treasurer
- Dave Young
Attorney General
- Phil Weiser
State Board of Education, At Large
- Kathy Plomer
State Senator - District 4
- Jeff Ravage
State Representative - District 60
- Kathryn Green
Board of County Commissioners - District 1
No Candidates
County Clerk and Recorder
No Candidates
County Treasurer
No Candidates
County Assessor
No Candidates
County Sheriff
No Candidates
County Surveyor
No Candidates
County Coroner
No Candidates
__
Republican Party Ballot
United States Senator
- Ron Hanks
- Joe O'Dea
US Congress District 7
- Erik Aadland
- Laurel Imer
- Tim Reichert
Governor
- Greg Lopez
- Heidi Ganahl
Secretary of State
- Tina Peters
- Mike O'Donnell
- Pam Anderson
State Treasurer
- Lang Sias
Attorney General
- John Kellner
State Board of Education - At Large
- Dan Maloit
State Senator - District 4
- Mark Baisley
State Representative - District 60
- Stephanie Luck
County Commissioner - District 1
- William R. (Bill) Canda
County Clerk and Recorder
- Kelley S. Camper
County Treasurer
- Virginia Trujillo
County Assessor
- J.D. Henrich
County Sheriff
- Lloyd Rich Smith
- Brandon Schoch
County Surveyor
No Candidates
County Coroner
- Bradford Lewis Baltzly
- Vernon Roth
