In-Person Voting Locations and Ballot Drop Box Locations in Custer County for the 2022 Primary

CUSTER COUNTY — News5 is helping you prepare for the June 28, 2022 Colorado Primary Election with guides to find out what's on the ballot, what it means to you, and where to deliver your ballot across the region. Colorado has used a mail-in ballot system for years that's been touted as one of the safest methods.

Deadlines for the Primary Election:



June 6

Last day to change party affiliation to be eligible to vote in primary Last day to submit an application to vote in the primary through a registration drive First day ballots will be mailed out by county clerks

June 20 - Last day to submit a voter registration application and still receive a ballot by mail

June 21 - Ballot drop boxes open

June 28 - Election Day - All ballots must be received by county clerks no later than 7:00 p.m.

July 6 - Last day for military and overseas elector ballots to be received by county clerks

Not sure if you are registered to vote in Colorado? Use the state's Find My Voter Registration system.

Click here for the Custer County Sample Ballot: Republican | Democrat

Learn more with our Voter's Guide for the 2022 Primary Election

____

Here's where to find a Voter Service and Polling Center in Custer County. Days and times of operation vary by location.

Custer County Clerk & Recorder's site

Custer County Court House

205 S. 6th St.

Westcliffe, CO 81252

719-783-2441

Open:

Monday, June 20 - June 28, 2022 8:00 am – 4:00 pm

Saturday, June 25 8:00 am – 12:00 noon

Tuesday, June 28 7:00 am - 7:00 pm

____

Democratic Party Ballot

United States Senator



Michael Bennet

US Congress, District 7



Brittany Peterson

Governor



Jared Polis

Secretary of State



Jena Griswold

State Treasurer



Dave Young

Attorney General



Phil Weiser

State Board of Education, At Large



Kathy Plomer

State Senator - District 4



Jeff Ravage

State Representative - District 60



Kathryn Green

Board of County Commissioners - District 1

No Candidates

County Clerk and Recorder

No Candidates

County Treasurer

No Candidates

County Assessor

No Candidates

County Sheriff

No Candidates

County Surveyor

No Candidates

County Coroner

No Candidates

__

Republican Party Ballot

United States Senator



Ron Hanks

Joe O'Dea

US Congress District 7



Erik Aadland

Laurel Imer

Tim Reichert

Governor



Greg Lopez

Heidi Ganahl

Secretary of State



Tina Peters

Mike O'Donnell

Pam Anderson

State Treasurer



Lang Sias

Attorney General



John Kellner

State Board of Education - At Large



Dan Maloit

State Senator - District 4



Mark Baisley

State Representative - District 60



Stephanie Luck

County Commissioner - District 1



William R. (Bill) Canda

County Clerk and Recorder



Kelley S. Camper

County Treasurer



Virginia Trujillo



County Assessor

J.D. Henrich

County Sheriff



Lloyd Rich Smith

Brandon Schoch

County Surveyor

No Candidates

County Coroner



Bradford Lewis Baltzly

Vernon Roth

