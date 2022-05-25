In-Person Voting Locations and Ballot Drop Box Locations in Prowers County for the 2022 Primary

PROWERS COUNTY — News5 is helping you prepare for the June 28, 2022 Colorado Primary Election with guides to find out what's on the ballot, what it means to you, and where to deliver your ballot across the region. Colorado has used a mail-in ballot system for years that's been touted as one of the safest methods.
Deadlines for the Primary Election:
- June 6
- Last day to change party affiliation to be eligible to vote in primary
- Last day to submit an application to vote in the primary through a registration drive
- First day ballots will be mailed out by county clerks
- June 20 - Last day to submit a voter registration application and still receive a ballot by mail
- June 21 - Ballot drop boxes open
- June 28 - Election Day - All ballots must be received by county clerks no later than 7:00 p.m.
- July 6 - Last day for military and overseas elector ballots to be received by county clerks
Not sure if you are registered to vote in Colorado? Use the state's Find My Voter Registration system.
Click here for the Prowers County Sample Ballot
_____
Here's where to find a Voter Service and Polling Center in Prowers County.
Visit the Prowers County Clerk & Recorder's site
Voter Service and Polling Center:
Prowers County Courthouse
301 S. Main St., Ste. 210
Lamar, CO 81052
24-hour drop box:
Prowers County Courthouse, East Side Parking Lot
301 S. Main St.
Lamar, CO 81052
_____
Republican Party Ballot
United States Senator
- Ron Hanks
- Joe O'Dea
- Write-In
Representative to the 118th United States Congress - District 4
- Robert Lewis
- Ken Buck
Governor
- Greg Lopez
- Heidi Ganahl
Secretary of State
- Tina Peters
- Mike O'Donnell
- Pam Anderson
State Treasurer
- Lang Sias
Attorney General
- John Kellner
State Board of Education Member - At Large
- Dan Maloit
Regent of the University of Colorado - Congressional District 4
- Frank McNulty
State Senator - District 35
- Rod Pelton
State Representative - District 47
- Ty Winter
County Commissioner District 2
- Ron Cook
County Clerk and Recorder
- Jana Coen
County Treasurer
- Judy L Wittman
County Assessor
- Andy Wyatt
County Sheriff
- Sam Zordel
County Surveyor
- No Candidates
County Coroner
- Jacqueline Parker
- Thomas Dunagan
Democratic Party ballot
United States Senator
- Michael Bennet
US Congress, District 4
- Ike McCorkle
Governor
- Jared Polis
Secretary of State
- Jena Griswold
State Treasurer
- Dave Young
Attorney General
- Phil Weiser
State Board of Education, At Large
- Kathy Plmoer
University of Colorado Regent, District 4
- Jack Barrington
State Senator - District 35
- Travis Star Nelson
State Representative - District 47
- Edwin Dean Ormiston
County Commissioner District 2
No Candidates
County Clerk and Recorder
No Candidates
County Treasurer
No Candidates
County Assessor
No Candidates
County Sheriff
No Candidates
County Surveyor
No Candidates
County Coroner
No Candidates
_____
