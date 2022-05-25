In-Person Voting Locations and Ballot Drop Box Locations in Prowers County for the 2022 Primary

PROWERS COUNTY — News5 is helping you prepare for the June 28, 2022 Colorado Primary Election with guides to find out what's on the ballot, what it means to you, and where to deliver your ballot across the region. Colorado has used a mail-in ballot system for years that's been touted as one of the safest methods.

Deadlines for the Primary Election:



June 6

Last day to change party affiliation to be eligible to vote in primary Last day to submit an application to vote in the primary through a registration drive First day ballots will be mailed out by county clerks

June 20 - Last day to submit a voter registration application and still receive a ballot by mail

June 21 - Ballot drop boxes open

June 28 - Election Day - All ballots must be received by county clerks no later than 7:00 p.m.

July 6 - Last day for military and overseas elector ballots to be received by county clerks

Not sure if you are registered to vote in Colorado? Use the state's Find My Voter Registration system.

Click here for the Prowers County Sample Ballot

_____

Here's where to find a Voter Service and Polling Center in Prowers County.

Visit the Prowers County Clerk & Recorder's site

Voter Service and Polling Center:

Prowers County Courthouse

301 S. Main St., Ste. 210

Lamar, CO 81052

24-hour drop box:

Prowers County Courthouse, East Side Parking Lot

301 S. Main St.

Lamar, CO 81052

_____

Click here for the Prowers County Sample Ballot

Republican Party Ballot

United States Senator



Ron Hanks

Joe O'Dea

Write-In

Representative to the 118th United States Congress - District 4



Robert Lewis

Ken Buck

Governor



Greg Lopez

Heidi Ganahl

Secretary of State



Tina Peters

Mike O'Donnell

Pam Anderson

State Treasurer



Lang Sias

Attorney General



John Kellner

State Board of Education Member - At Large



Dan Maloit

Regent of the University of Colorado - Congressional District 4



Frank McNulty

State Senator - District 35



Rod Pelton

State Representative - District 47



Ty Winter

County Commissioner District 2



Ron Cook

County Clerk and Recorder



Jana Coen

County Treasurer



Judy L Wittman

County Assessor



Andy Wyatt

County Sheriff



Sam Zordel

County Surveyor



No Candidates

County Coroner



Jacqueline Parker

Thomas Dunagan

Democratic Party ballot

United States Senator



Michael Bennet

US Congress, District 4



Ike McCorkle

Governor



Jared Polis

Secretary of State



Jena Griswold

State Treasurer



Dave Young

Attorney General



Phil Weiser

State Board of Education, At Large



Kathy Plmoer

University of Colorado Regent, District 4



Jack Barrington

State Senator - District 35



Travis Star Nelson

State Representative - District 47



Edwin Dean Ormiston

County Commissioner District 2

No Candidates

County Clerk and Recorder

No Candidates

County Treasurer

No Candidates

County Assessor

No Candidates

County Sheriff

No Candidates

County Surveyor

No Candidates

County Coroner

No Candidates

El Paso County information

Teller County information

Fremont County information

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.