In-Person Voting Locations and Ballot Drop Box Locations in Prowers County for the 2022 Primary

Posted at 12:11 PM, May 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-25 14:16:11-04

PROWERS COUNTY — News5 is helping you prepare for the June 28, 2022 Colorado Primary Election with guides to find out what's on the ballot, what it means to you, and where to deliver your ballot across the region. Colorado has used a mail-in ballot system for years that's been touted as one of the safest methods.

Deadlines for the Primary Election:

  • June 6
    • Last day to change party affiliation to be eligible to vote in primary
    • Last day to submit an application to vote in the primary through a registration drive
    • First day ballots will be mailed out by county clerks
  • June 20 - Last day to submit a voter registration application and still receive a ballot by mail
  • June 21 - Ballot drop boxes open
  • June 28 - Election Day - All ballots must be received by county clerks no later than 7:00 p.m.
  • July 6 - Last day for military and overseas elector ballots to be received by county clerks

Not sure if you are registered to vote in Colorado? Use the state's Find My Voter Registration system.

Click here for the Prowers County Sample Ballot

Here's where to find a Voter Service and Polling Center in Prowers County.
Visit the Prowers County Clerk & Recorder's site

Voter Service and Polling Center:
Prowers County Courthouse
301 S. Main St., Ste. 210
Lamar, CO 81052

24-hour drop box:
Prowers County Courthouse, East Side Parking Lot
301 S. Main St.
Lamar, CO 81052

Republican Party Ballot

United States Senator

  • Ron Hanks
  • Joe O'Dea
  • Write-In

Representative to the 118th United States Congress - District 4

  • Robert Lewis
  • Ken Buck

Governor

  • Greg Lopez
  • Heidi Ganahl

Secretary of State

  • Tina Peters
  • Mike O'Donnell
  • Pam Anderson

State Treasurer

  • Lang Sias

Attorney General

  • John Kellner

State Board of Education Member - At Large

  • Dan Maloit

Regent of the University of Colorado - Congressional District 4

  • Frank McNulty

State Senator - District 35

  • Rod Pelton

State Representative - District 47

  • Ty Winter

County Commissioner District 2

  • Ron Cook

County Clerk and Recorder

  • Jana Coen

County Treasurer

  • Judy L Wittman

County Assessor

  • Andy Wyatt

County Sheriff

  • Sam Zordel

County Surveyor

  • No Candidates

County Coroner

  • Jacqueline Parker
  • Thomas Dunagan

Democratic Party ballot

United States Senator

  • Michael Bennet

US Congress, District 4

  • Ike McCorkle

Governor

  • Jared Polis

Secretary of State

  • Jena Griswold

State Treasurer

  • Dave Young

Attorney General

  • Phil Weiser

State Board of Education, At Large

  • Kathy Plmoer

University of Colorado Regent, District 4

  • Jack Barrington

State Senator - District 35

  • Travis Star Nelson

State Representative - District 47

  • Edwin Dean Ormiston

County Commissioner District 2
No Candidates

County Clerk and Recorder
No Candidates

County Treasurer
No Candidates

County Assessor
No Candidates

County Sheriff
No Candidates

County Surveyor
No Candidates

County Coroner
No Candidates

