Colorado Primary Election with guides to find out what's on the ballot, what it means to you, and where to deliver your ballot across the region. Colorado has used a mail-in ballot system for years that's been touted as one of the safest methods.

Deadlines for the Primary Election:



June 6

Last day to change party affiliation to be eligible to vote in primary Last day to submit an application to vote in the primary through a registration drive First day ballots will be mailed out by county clerks

June 20 - Last day to submit a voter registration application and still receive a ballot by mail

June 21 - Ballot drop boxes open

June 28 - Election Day - All ballots must be received by county clerks no later than 7:00 p.m.

July 6 - Last day for military and overseas elector ballots to be received by county clerks

Not sure if you are registered to vote in Colorado? Use the state's Find My Voter Registration system.

Click here for the Pueblo County Sample Ballots

Here's where to find a Voter Service and Polling Center in Pueblo County. Days and times of operation vary by location.

Visit the Pueblo County Clerk & Recorder's site | Pueblo County VSPC list

Pueblo County Election Department

720 N. Main St., Ste. 200

Pueblo, CO 81003

Monday through Friday (June 20 – June 27)

(Election Day) 7:00A.M. to 7:00P.M.

Drop-Off Location:

Colorado City Metropolitan District

4497 Bent Brothers Blvd.

Colorado City, CO 81019

Tuesday (June 28) (Election Day) 7:00A.M. to 7:00P.M.

Patrick A. Lucero Library

1315 E. 7th St.

Pueblo, CO 81001

Tuesday (June 28) (Election Day) 7:00A.M. to 7:00P.M.

Secure Outdoor Drive-Up Location:

Pueblo County Courthouse

215 W. 10th St.

Pueblo, CO 81003

(West Side-Court St.)

Tuesday (June 28) Election Day 7:00AM to 7:00PM

24 Hour Secure Outdoor Ballot Drop-Boxes open until 7pm Election Day:

Pueblo County Election Office

720 N. Main St.,

Pueblo, CO 81003

(Back of Building)

Tuesday (June 28) (Election Day) Open until 7:00P.M.

Pueblo County Courthouse

215 W. 10th. St.,

Pueblo, CO 81003

(East Side of Courthouse)

Colorado State Fair Temporarily Relocated Location:

1001 Beulah Ave.,

Pueblo, CO 81004

(Outside the gate on Beulah)

Lamb Branch Library

2525 S. Pueblo Blvd.,

Pueblo, CO 81005

Pueblo Rural Fire

29912 US-50 BUS,

Pueblo, CO 81006

Pueblo County Sheriff's Substation

320 E. Joe Martinez Blvd.,

Pueblo West, Co 81007

Colorado State University Pueblo

2200 Bonforte Blvd.,

Pueblo, CO 81001

Pueblo Community College

900 W. Orman Ave.,

Pueblo, CO 81004

