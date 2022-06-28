PUEBLO COUNTY — News5 is helping you prepare for the June 28, 2022 Colorado Primary Election with guides to find out what's on the ballot, what it means to you, and where to deliver your ballot across the region. Colorado has used a mail-in ballot system for years that's been touted as one of the safest methods.
Deadlines for the Primary Election:
- June 6
- Last day to change party affiliation to be eligible to vote in primary
- Last day to submit an application to vote in the primary through a registration drive
- First day ballots will be mailed out by county clerks
- June 20 - Last day to submit a voter registration application and still receive a ballot by mail
- June 21 - Ballot drop boxes open
- June 28 - Election Day - All ballots must be received by county clerks no later than 7:00 p.m.
- July 6 - Last day for military and overseas elector ballots to be received by county clerks
Not sure if you are registered to vote in Colorado? Use the state's Find My Voter Registration system.
Click here for the Pueblo County Sample Ballots
Here's where to find a Voter Service and Polling Center in Pueblo County. Days and times of operation vary by location.
Visit the Pueblo County Clerk & Recorder's site | Pueblo County VSPC list
Pueblo County Election Department
720 N. Main St., Ste. 200
Pueblo, CO 81003
Monday through Friday (June 20 – June 27)
(Election Day) 7:00A.M. to 7:00P.M.
Drop-Off Location:
Colorado City Metropolitan District
4497 Bent Brothers Blvd.
Colorado City, CO 81019
Tuesday (June 28) (Election Day) 7:00A.M. to 7:00P.M.
Patrick A. Lucero Library
1315 E. 7th St.
Pueblo, CO 81001
Tuesday (June 28) (Election Day) 7:00A.M. to 7:00P.M.
Secure Outdoor Drive-Up Location:
Pueblo County Courthouse
215 W. 10th St.
Pueblo, CO 81003
(West Side-Court St.)
Tuesday (June 28) Election Day 7:00AM to 7:00PM
24 Hour Secure Outdoor Ballot Drop-Boxes open until 7pm Election Day:
Pueblo County Election Office
720 N. Main St.,
Pueblo, CO 81003
(Back of Building)
Tuesday (June 28) (Election Day) Open until 7:00P.M.
Pueblo County Courthouse
215 W. 10th. St.,
Pueblo, CO 81003
(East Side of Courthouse)
Colorado State Fair Temporarily Relocated Location:
1001 Beulah Ave.,
Pueblo, CO 81004
(Outside the gate on Beulah)
Lamb Branch Library
2525 S. Pueblo Blvd.,
Pueblo, CO 81005
Pueblo Rural Fire
29912 US-50 BUS,
Pueblo, CO 81006
Pueblo County Sheriff's Substation
320 E. Joe Martinez Blvd.,
Pueblo West, Co 81007
Colorado State University Pueblo
2200 Bonforte Blvd.,
Pueblo, CO 81001
Pueblo Community College
900 W. Orman Ave.,
Pueblo, CO 81004
