KOAA Survey: How are you voting in the midterm election?

Earlier this month, News5's Caroline Peters looked at Colorado's Ballot Information Booklet.

The booklet provides context on what you will be voting for this election. The information is divided into four sections. It’s thick, so you might want to give yourself time to do some research before you vote.

Here are some key dates and deadlines:

Mon, Oct. 17: First Ballots Mailed Out to Colorado Voters & Ballot Drop-offs Open

*See County Clerk's Office for locations

First Ballots Mailed Out to Colorado Voters & Ballot Drop-offs Open Mon, Oct. 31: Last Day to Register to Vote and Receive a Mailed Ballot

Last Day to Register to Vote and Receive a Mailed Ballot Mon, Oct. 31: Last Day to Mail a Ballot to meet Election Day deadline

Last Day to Mail a Ballot to meet Election Day deadline Tues, Nov. 8: Election Day - Ballots Due by 7:00 p.m.

Election Day - Ballots Due by 7:00 p.m. Wed, Nov. 16: Military/Overseas Ballot Due Delivered by Date

Military/Overseas Ballot Due Delivered by Date Fri, Nov. 18: Deadline for Counties to Tabulate All Ballots

Deadline for Counties to Tabulate All Ballots Thu, Dec. 15: Last Day to Complete a Recount

