2022 General Election: What's on the ballot and where to vote in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY — News5 is helping you prepare for the November 8, 2022 Colorado General Election with guides to find out what's on the ballot, what it means to you, and where to deliver your ballot across the region. Colorado has used a mail-in ballot system for years that's been touted as one of the safest methods.

Deadlines for the General Election:



Monday, October 17 - First day ballots can be mailed out

Friday, October 21 - Deadline for all ballots to be mailed out

Monday, October 24 - Ballot drop boxes open

Monday, October 31 - Last day to submit an application to register to vote through the mail, a voter registration agency, a local driver's license examination facility, or online to receive a mail ballot for the 2022 General Election.

Tuesday, November 8 - Election Day - All ballots must be received by county clerks no later than 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, November 16 - Last day for military and overseas elector ballots to be received by county clerks

Friday, November 18 - Deadline for County Clerks to tabulate all mail-in and in-person votes

Not sure if you are registered to vote in Colorado? Use the state's Find My Voter Registration system.

Click here for the El Paso County Sample Ballot

____

Here's where to find a Voter Service and Polling Center in El Paso County. Days and times of operation vary by location.

Visit the El Paso County Clerk & Recorder's site | El Paso County VSPC list

Beginning Monday, October 17, 2022, the VSPC location below is open the following days and hours:

Monday, October 17 - Friday, November 4, 2022, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (not open weekends)

Saturday, November 5, 2022, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Monday, November 7, 2022, 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Election Day, Tuesday, November 8, 2022, 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Main Office (EPC Clerk’s Office)

Citizens Service Center

1675 W. Garden of the Gods Rd.

Colorado Springs, CO 80907

____

The VSPC locations below are open the following days and hours:

Monday, October 24, 2022, – Friday, November 4, 2022, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (excluding weekends)

Saturday, November 5, 2022, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Monday, November 7, 2022, 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Election Day, Tuesday, November 8, 2022, 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

UCCS

Kettle Creek Room #108

4785 Clyde Way, Colorado Springs, CO 80918

Downtown/Centennial Hall

NW corner of Cascade Ave. & Vermijo St.

200 S. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Southeast Branch (EPC Clerk’s Office)

SE corner of Powers Blvd. & Airport Rd.

5650 Industrial Pl., Colorado Springs, CO 80916

Fort Carson (EPC Clerk’s Office)

Enter at Gate 1

6351 Wetzel Ave., Bldg. 1525, Ft. Carson, CO 80913

North Branch (EPC Clerk’s Office)

NW corner of Union Blvd. & Research Pkwy.

8830 N. Union Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80920

____

The VSPC locations below are open the following days and hours:

Friday, November 4, 2022, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 5, 2022, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Monday, November 7, 2022, 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Election Day, Tuesday, November 8, 2022, 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Victory World Outreach

SW corner of S. Academy Blvd. & Hancock Expy.

3150 S. Academy Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80916

Zalman Center at Harrison High School

SE corner of Circle Dr. & I-25

2755 Janitell Rd., Colorado Springs, CO 80906

East Library

West of Union Blvd. between Montebello Dr. & Vickers Dr.

5550 N. Union Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80918

Creekside Success Center

School District 49 facility

NW corner of Peterson Rd. and Pony Tracks Dr.

3850 Pony Tracks Dr., Colorado Springs, CO 80922

Library 21c

NW corner of Chapel Hills Dr. & Jamboree Dr.

1175 Chapel Hills Dr., Colorado Springs, CO 80920

Manitou Springs City Hall

Memorial Hall

NW corner of Manitou Ave. & El Paso Blvd.

606 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, CO 80829

Black Forest Fire Rescue Protection District

SE corner of Teachout Rd. & Burgess Rd.

11445 Teachout Rd., Colorado Springs, CO 80908

The Barn

Woodmoor Community Center

SE of Deer Creek Rd on Woodmoor Dr.

1691 Woodmoor Dr., Monument, CO 80132

Fountain Library

SE corner of E. Missouri Ave. & S. Main St.

230 S. Main St., Fountain, CO 80817

Sand Creek Library

East of Academy Blvd. between Chelton Rd. and Fountain Blvd.

1821 S. Academy Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80916

The Independence Center

NE corner of E. Las Animas St. & S. Tejon St.

729 S. Tejon St., Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Town of Monument - Town Hall

SW corner of Beacon Lite Rd. & Highway 105

645 Beacon Lite Rd., Monument, CO 80132

El Paso County Public Services Department - Calhan

SE corner of 10th St. & Golden St.

1010 Golden St., Calhan, CO 80808

Falcon Legacy Campus

School District 49 facility

NE of Meridian Rd. and Swingline Rd.

11990 Swingline Rd., Falcon, CO 80831

Calvary Fellowship Fountain Valley

NW of Alturas Dr. and Cable Ln. between Bradley Rd. and Main St.

4945 Cable Ln., Colorado Springs, CO 80911

Woodmen Hills Metropolitan District

Community Center West

West of Meridian Rd. and Woodmen Hills Dr.

11720 Woodmen Hills Dr., Falcon, CO 80831

Ruth Holley Library

Murray Blvd. between Platte Ave. and Palmer Park Blvd.

685 N. Murray Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80915

____

The VSPC locations below are open the following days and hours:

Monday, November 7, 2022, 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Election Day, Tuesday, November 8, 2022, 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

First Baptist Church of Peaceful Valley

East of S. Powers Blvd., on Fontaine Blvd.

7925 Fontaine Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80925

Corpus Christi Parish Hall

SW corner of N. Cascade Ave. & W. Jackson St.

2318 N. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80907

Pikes Peak United Way Family Success Center

SW corner of Verde Dr. and Shasta Dr.

1520 Verde Dr., Colorado Springs, CO 80910

Family of Christ Lutheran Church

East of Jackson Creek Pkwy. and W. Baptist Rd.

675 W. Baptist Rd., Colorado Springs, CO 80921

Pikes Peak State College - Centennial Campus

West on S. Academy Blvd. from exit 135 on I-25

5675 S. Academy Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80906

Vista Grande Baptist Church

NW corner of N. Powers Blvd & Stetson Hills Blvd.

5680 Stetson Hills Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80917

St. Dominic Catholic Church

West of 85 between Main St. & S. Academy Blvd.

5354 US 85, Colorado Springs, CO 80911

Fountain Valley YMCA

West of N. Santa Fe Ave. on W. Alabama Ave.

326 West Alabama Ave., Fountain, CO 80817

Pikes Peak State College - Rampart Range Campus

West of Interquest Pkwy. between Cross Peak View and New Life Dr.

2070 Interquest Pkwy., Colorado Springs, CO 80921

Charles C. “Chuck” Brown Transportation & Environmental Complex

Between Constitution Ave. & N. Carefree Cir.

3275 Akers Dr., Colorado Springs, CO 80922

Pikes Peak Regional Development Center

NW of Printers Pkwy. between International Cir. & Airport Rd.

2880 International Cir., Colorado Springs, CO 80910

The Lodge at Cathedral Pines

South of Milam Rd. & Foxchase Way on Milam Rd.

13977 Milam Rd., Colorado Springs, CO 80908

Sunnyside Christian Church

NE corner of N. Murray Blvd. and Constitution Ave.

2025 N. Murray Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80915

Vanguard Church

NW corner of N. Academy Blvd. and American Dr.

3950 N. Academy Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80917

____

ADDITIONAL SECURE 24-HOUR BALLOT DROP BOX LOCATIONS ONLY

The ballot drop-off locations below provide no indoor registration, voting, or ballot drop-off services. Each outdoor ballot drop-off location below will be open 24 hours a day from October 17, 2022, through 7:00 p.m. Election Day, November 8, 2022.

Bear Creek Park, Community Garden

21st St. & W. Rio Grande

2002 Creek Crossing St., Colorado Springs, CO 80905

Black Forest Park-n-Ride

NW corner of Black Forest Rd. & Woodmen Rd.

7503 Black Forest Rd., Colorado Springs, CO 80908

Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers

To the left of the stop sign at main entrance to Boot Barn

13071 Bass Pro Dr., Colorado Springs, CO 80921

Broadmoor Towne Center at Southgate

2007 Southgate Rd., Colorado Springs, CO 80906

Citadel Mall

Northside by the Food Court Entrance

750 Citadel Dr. E., Colorado Springs, CO 80909

City of Colorado Springs

NW corner of Nevada Ave. & Colorado Ave.

30 S. Nevada Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Colorado Springs Senior Center

South of E. Caramillo St. on N. Hancock Ave.

1514 N. Hancock Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Cottonwood Creek Recreational Center

Between Montarbor Dr. & Rangewood Dr., next to the pool entrance

3920 Dublin Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80918

Ellicott School District Admin Building

North of Handle Rd. & E. of Ellicott Hwy.

322 S. Ellicott Hwy., Calhan, CO 80808

Falcon Fire Department

Station 1 – Corner of Meridian Ranch Rd. & Royal County Down Rd.

12072 Royal County Down Rd., Falcon, CO 80831

Falcon Park -n- Ride

near Old Meridian Rd., & Swingline Rd.

11858 Swingline Rd., Falcon, CO 80831

First and Main

Westside of Dick’s Sporting Goods parking lot

New Center Pt., Colorado Springs, CO 80922

Fountain Creek Park

SW corner of Hwy. 85/87 & Duckwood Rd., in the first parking lot

2010 Duckwood Rd., Fountain, CO 80817

Fountain Police Department

Community Room – SE corner of Santa Fe Ave. & Alabama Ave.

222 N. Santa Fe Ave., Fountain, CO 80817

Leon Young Sports Complex

Between E. Fountain Blvd. & Verde Dr.

1335 S. Chelton Rd., Colorado Springs, CO 80910

Monument Park -n- Ride

NE corner of I-25 at exit 161

1899 Woodmoor Dr., Monument, CO 80132

Rocky Mountain Calvary

SE corner of N. Academy Blvd. & Montebello Dr.

Across from the Montebello Post Office

4285 N. Academy Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80918 School

District 3 Federal Credit Union

NW corner of Grinnell Blvd. & Crawford Ave.

1180 Crawford Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80911

Tiffany Square

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Rockrimmon

Westside of I-25 and Woodmen Rd.

6805 Corporate Dr., Colorado Springs, CO 80919

UCCS

In front of main entrance to Kraemer Family Library (by the FedEx drop box)

1420 Austin Bluffs Pkwy., Colorado Springs, CO 80918

*NOTE: VSPC located on campus at Kettle Creek Room #108

Wilson Ranch Pool

Allegheny Dr. & Split Rock Dr.

2335 Allegheny Dr., Colorado Springs, CO 80919

Widefield Water & Sanitation District

Fontaine Blvd., between Powers Blvd. & Marksheffel Blvd.

8495 Fontaine Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80925

____

Information from the El Paso County Official Sample Ballot for the 2022 General Election

listed in the same order as the ballot

Federal Offices

United States Senator (Vote for One)



Michael Bennet - Democratic

Joe O'Dea - Republican

T.J. Cole - Unity

Brian Peotter - Libertarian

Frank Atwood - Approval Voting

*(Signed declaration to limit service to no more than 2 terms)

*(Signed declaration to limit service to no more than 2 terms) Write-in

Representative to the 118th United States Congress - District 4 (Vote for One)



Ike McCorkle - Democratic

Ken Buck - Republican

Ryan McGonigal

*(Signed declaration to limit service to no more than 2 terms)

Representative to the 118th United States Congress - District 5 (Vote for One)



David Torres - Democratic

Doug Lamborn - Republican

Brian Flanagan - Libertarian

Christopher Mitchell - American Constitution

Write-in

Representative to the 118th United States Congress - District 7 (Vote for One)



Britanny Pettersen - Democratic

Erik Aadland - Republican

Ross Klopf - Libertarian

Critter Milton - Unity

Write-in



State Offices

Governor/Lieutenant Governor (Vote for One Pair



Heidi Ganahl / Danny Moore - Republican

Jared Polis / Dianne Primavera - Democratic

Paul Noël Fiorino / Cynthia Munhos de Aquino Sirianni - Unity

Danielle Neuschwanger / Darryl Gibbs - American Constitution

Kevin Ruskusky / Michele Poague - Librertarian

Write-in

Secretary of State (Vote for One)



Pam Anderson - Republican

Jena Griswold - Democrat

Gary Swing - Unit

Jan Kok - Approval Voting

Amanda Campbell - American Constitution

Benne Rutledge - Libertarian

State Treasurer (Vote for One)



Dave Young - Democratic

Lang Sias - Republican

Anthony J Delgado - Libertarian

Attorney General (Vote for One)



John Kellner - Republican

Phil Weiser - Democratic

William F. Robinson III - Libertarian

Write-in

State Board of Education Member - At Large (Vote for One)



Kathy Plomer - Democratic

Dan Maloit - Republican

Ryan Van Gundy - Libertarian

Eric Bobenstab - Unity

State Board of Education Member - District 5 (Vote for One)



Joseph Shelton - Democratic

Steven J. Durham - Republican

Regent of the University of Colorado - Congressional District 4 (Vote for One)



Jack Barrington - Democratic

Frank McNulty - Republican

Regent of the University of Colorado - Congressional District 5 (Vote for One)



Ron Casados - Democratic

Ken Montera - Republican

State Senator - District 9 (Vote for One)



Paul Lundeen - Republican

Arik Dougherty - Democratic

Steve Darnell - Libertarian

State Senator - District 11 (Vote for One)



Tony Exum - Democratic

Dennis Hisey - Republican

Daryl Kuiper - Libertarian

State Senator - District 35 (Vote for One)



Rod Pelton - Republican

Travis Star Nelson - Democratic

State Representative - District 14 (Vote for One)



Rob Rogers - Democratic

Rose Pugliese - Republican

State Representative - District 15 (Vote for One)



Scott T. Bottoms - Republican

Alex Sexton - Democratic

John Kaufman - Libertarian

State Representative - District 16 (Vote for One)



Stephanie Vigil - Democratic

Dave Donelson - Republican

John Hjersman - Libertarian

State Representative - District 17 (Vote for One)



Regina English - Democratic

Rachel Inez Stovall - Republican

State Representative - District 18 (Vote for One)



Shan Black - Republican

Marc Snyder - Democratic

Greg Lauer - Libertarian

State Representative - District 20 (Vote for One)



Don Wilson - Republican

State Representative - District 21 (Vote for One)



Kolten Montgomery - Democratic

Mary Bradfield - Republican

State Representative - District 22 (Vote for One)



Kenneth G. DeGraaf - Republican

Blake Garner - Democratic

Michael Giallombardo - Libertarian

State Representative - District 56 (Vote for One)



Rod Bockenfeld - Republican

Kathleen J. Conway - Democratic

Amy Lunde - Libertarian

County and Municipal Offices

County Commissioner - District 1 (Vote for One)



Holly Williams - Republican

Ryan Lucas - Democratic



County Commissioner - District 5 (Vote for One)



John Jarrell - Democratic

Cami Bremer - Republican



County Clerk and Recorder (Vote for One)



Lisa Wilkes - Democratic

Steve Schleiker - Republican



County Treasurer (Vote for One)



Chuck Broerman - Republican

Richard Williams - Democratic



County Assessor (Vote for One)



Renee L. Reif - Democratic

Marck Flutcher - Republican



County Sheriff (Vote for One)



John k. Foley - Democratic

Joe Roybal - Republican



County Surveyor (Vote for One)



Richard Mariotti - Republican



County Coroner (Vote for One)



Leon Kelly - Republican



Town of Monument - Mayor - Four Year Term (Vote for One)



Mitchell LaKind

James Romanello



Town of Monument - Trustee - Four Year Term (Vote for Not More Than Four)



Ron Stephens

Sana Abbott

Kenneth Kimple

Darcy Schoening

Redmond Ramos

Marco P. Fiorito

Steve King

Jason Gross



Town of Palmer Lake - Mayor - Two Year Term (Vote for One)



Glant Havenar

Bill Bass



Town of Palmer Lake - Trustee - Four Year Term (Vote for Not More Than Three)



Dennis Stern

Lindsey Zapalac

Kevin Dreher

Matt Stephen

Shana Ball

Colorado Court of Appeals Judge (Vote YES or NO)



Shall Judge Jaclyn Casey Brown of the Colorado Court of Appeals be retained in office?

Shall Judge Terry Fox of the Colorado Court of Appeals be retained in office?

Shall Judge Chrisna Finzel Gomez of the Colorado Court of Appeals be retained in office?

Shall Judge Mahew D. Grove of the Colorado Court of Appeals be retained in office?

Shall Judge Sueanna P. Johnson of the Colorado Court of Appeals be retained in office?

Shall Judge Lino S. Lipinsky de Orlov of the Colorado Court of Appeals be retained in office?

Shall Judge Nee V. Pawar of the Colorado Court of Appeals be retained in office?

Shall Judge David H. Yun of the Colorado Court of Appeals be retained in office?

District Court Judge (Vote YES or NO)



Shall Judge Robin Lynn Chium of the 4th Judicial District be retained in office?

Shall Judge Robin Lynn Chium of the 4th Judicial District be retained in office?

Shall Judge David A. Gilbert of the 4th Judicial District be retained in office?

Shall Judge Marcus S. Henson of the 4th Judicial District be retained in office?

Shall Judge Frances R. Johnson of the 4th Judicial District be retained in office?

Shall Judge Chad C. Miller of the 4th Judicial District be retained in office?

Shall Judge Catherine Diane Mitchell Helton of the 4th Judicial District be retained in office?

Shall Judge Marla Prudek of the 4th Judicial District be retained in office?

County Court Juge (Vote YES or NO)



Shall Judge Sam Burney of the El Paso County Court be retained in office?

Shall Judge Meredith Patrick Cord of the El Paso County Court be retained in office?

Shall Judge Dulce Denise Peacock of the El Paso County Court be retained in office?

Shall Judge Ann M. Rotolo of the El Paso County Court be retained in office?

Questions or Issues:

Ballot questions referred by the general assembly or any political subdivision are listed by letter, and ballot questions initiated by the people are listed numerically. A ballot question listed as an "amendment: proposes a change to the Colorado constitution, and a ballot question listed as a "proposition" proposes a change to the Colorado Revised Statutes. A "yes/for" vote on any ballot question is a vote in favor of changing current law or existing circumstances, and a "no/against" vote on any ballot question is a vote against changing current law or existing circumstances.

State Ballot Measures

Amendment D (CONSTITUTIONAL) New 23rd Judicial District Judges

Shall there be an amendment to the Colorado constitution concerning judges of the newly created twenty-third judicial district, and, in connection therewith, directing the governor to designate judges from the eighteenth judicial district to serve the remainder of their terms in the twenty-third judicial district and requiring a judge so designated to establish residency within the twenty-third judicial district?

Amendment E (CONSTITUTIONAL) Extend Homestead Exemption to Gold Star Spouses

Shall there be an amendment to the Colorado constitution concerning the extension of the property tax exemption for qualifying seniors and disabled veterans to the surviving spouse of a United States armed forces service member who died in the line of duty or veteran whose death resulted from a service-related injury or disease?

Amendment F (CONSTITUTIONAL) Changes to Charitable Gaming Operations

Shall there be an amendment to the Colorado constitution concerning the conduct of charitable gaming activities, and, in connection therewith, allowing managers and operators to be paid and repealing the required period of a charitable organization’s continuous existence before obtaining a charitable gaming license?

Proposition FF (STATUTORY) Healthy School Meals for All

SHALL STATE TAXES BE INCREASED $100,727,820 ANNUALLY BY A CHANGE TO THE COLORADO REVISED STATUTES THAT, TO SUPPORT HEALTHY MEALS FOR PUBLIC SCHOOL STUDENTS, INCREASES STATE TAXABLE INCOME ONLY FOR INDIVIDUALS WHO HAVE FEDERAL TAXABLE INCOME OF $300,000 OR MORE BY LIMITING ITEMIZED OR STANDARD STATE INCOME TAX DEDUCTIONS TO $12,000 FOR SINGLE TAX RETURN FILERS AND $16,000 FOR JOINT TAX RETURN FILERS, AND, IN CONNECTION THEREWITH, CREATING THE HEALTHY SCHOOL MEALS FOR ALL PROGRAM TO PROVIDE FREE SCHOOL MEALS TO STUDENTS IN PUBLIC SCHOOLS; PROVIDING GRANTS FOR PARTICIPATING SCHOOLS TO PURCHASE COLORADO GROWN, RAISED, OR PROCESSED PRODUCTS, TO INCREASE WAGES OR PROVIDE STIPENDS FOR EMPLOYEES WHO PREPARE AND SERVE SCHOOL MEALS, AND TO CREATE PARENT AND STUDENT ADVISORY COMMITTEES TO PROVIDE ADVICE TO ENSURE SCHOOL MEALS ARE HEALTHY AND APPEALING TO ALL STUDENTS; AND CREATING A PROGRAM TO ASSIST IN PROMOTING COLORADO FOOD PRODUCTS AND PREPARING SCHOOL MEALS USING BASIC NUTRITIOUS INGREDIENTS WITH MINIMAL RELIANCE ON PROCESSED PRODUCTS?

Proposition GG (STATUTORY) Add Tax Information to Petitions and Ballots

Shall there be a change to the Colorado Revised Statutes requiring that the ballot title and fiscal summary for any ballot initiative that increases or decreases state income tax rates include a table showing the average tax change for tax filers in different income categories?

Proposition 121 (STATUTORY) State Income Tax Rate Reduction

Shall there be a change to the Colorado Revised Statutes reducing the state income tax rate from 4.55% to 4.40%?

Proposition 122 (STATUTORY) Access to Natural Psychedelic Substances

Shall there be a change to the Colorado Revised Statutes concerning legal regulated access to natural medicine for persons 21 years of age or older, and, in connection therewith, defining natural medicine as certain plants or fungi that affect a person’s mental health and are controlled substances under state law; establishing a natural medicine regulated access program for supervised care, and requiring the department of regulatory agencies to implement the program and comprehensively regulate natural medicine to protect public health and safety; creating an advisory board to advise the department as to the implementation of

the program; granting a local government limited authority to regulate the time, place, and manner of providing natural medicine services; allowing limited personal possession, use, and uncompensated sharing of natural medicine; providing specified protections under state law, including criminal and civil immunity, for authorized providers and users of natural medicine; and, in limited circumstances, allowing the retroactive removal and reduction of criminal penalties related to the possession, use, and sale of natural medicine?

Proposition 123 (STATUTORY) Dedicate Revenue for Affordable Housing Programs

Shall there be a change to the Colorado Revised Statutes concerning statewide funding for additional affordable housing, and,

in connection therewith, dedicating state revenues collected from an existing tax of one-tenth of one percent on federal taxable income of every individual, estate, trust, and corporation, as defined in law, for affordable housing and exempting the dedicated revenues from the constitutional limitation on state fiscal year spending; allocating 60% of the dedicated revenues to affordable housing financing programs that will reduce rents, purchase land for affordable housing development, and build assets for renters; allocating 40% of the dedicated revenues to programs that support affordable home ownership, serve persons experiencing homelessness, and support local planning capacity; requiring local governments that seek additional affordable housing funding to expedite development approvals for affordable housing projects and commit to increasing the number of affordable housing units by 3% annually; and specifying that the dedicated revenues shall not supplant existing appropriations for affordable housing programs?

Proposition 124 (STATUTORY) Increase Allowable Liquor Store Locations

Shall there be a change to the Colorado Revised Statutes concerning increasing the number of retail liquor store licenses in which a person may hold an interest, and, in connection therewith, phasing in the increase by allowing up to 8 licenses by December 31, 2026, up to 13 licenses by December 31, 2031, up to 20 licenses by December 31, 2036, and an unlimited number of licenses on or after January 1, 2037?

Proposition 125 (STATUTORY) Allow Grocery and Convenience Stores to Sell Wine

Shall there be a change to the Colorado Revised Statutes concerning the expansion of retail sale of alcohol beverages, and,

in connection therewith, establishing a new fermented malt beverage and wine retailer license for off-site consumption to allow grocery stores, convenience stores, and other business establishments licensed to sell fermented malt beverages, such as beer, for off-site consumption to also sell wine; automatically converting such a fermented malt beverage retailer license to the new license; and allowing fermented malt beverage and wine retailer licensees to conduct tastings if approved by the local licensing authority?

Proposition 126 (STATUTORY) Third-Party Delivery of Alcohol Beverages

Shall there be a change to the Colorado Revised Statutes concerning authorization for the third-party delivery of alcohol beverages, and, in connection therewith, allowing retail establishments licensed to sell alcohol beverages for on-site or off-site consumption to deliver all types of alcohol beverages to a person twenty-one years of age or older through a third-party delivery service that obtains a delivery service permit; prohibiting the delivery of alcohol beverages to a person who is under 21 years of age, is intoxicated, or fails to provide proof of identification; removing the limit on the percentage of gross sales revenues a licensee may receive from alcohol beverage deliveries; and allowing a technology services company, without obtaining a third-party delivery service permit, to provide software or a digital network application that connects consumers and licensed retailers for the delivery of alcohol beverages?

Municipal and District Measures

City of Colorado Springs Ballot Question 300 (Vote Yes/For or No/Against)

Shall the ordinances of the City of Colorado Springs be amended to:



Authorize the regulation of retail/recreational marijuana establishments in the same manner as medical marijuana;

Repeal the prohibition against retail/recreational establishments; and

Authorize medical marijuana establishments to also be licensed as retail/recreational marijuana establishments without raising the cap on the number of locations set forth in City Code §2.2.104?

City of Colorado Springs Ballot Issue 301 (Vote Yes/For or No/Against)

SHALL CITY TAXES BE INCREASED $5,600,000 ANNUALLY BEGINNING JANUARY 1, 2023, AND BY WHATEVER AMOUNTS ARE RAISED IN YEARS THEREAFTER, BY INCREASING THE RATE OF SALES TAX ON THE SALES OF RETAIL/RECREATIONAL MARIJUANA WITHIN THE CITY OF COLORADO SPRINGS BY A RATE OF 5%, SOLELY FOR THE PURPOSE OF FUNDING PUBLIC SAFETY PROGRAMS, MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES, AND POST-TRAUMATIC STRESS DISORDER TREATMENT PROGRAMS FOR VETERANS; AND SHALL THE CITY BE PERMITTED TO COLLECT, RETAIN AND SPEND ALL REVENUES DERIVED THEREFROM AS A VOTER-APPROVED REVENUE CHANGE AND EXCEPTION TO ANY CONSTITUTIONAL, STATUTORY AND CITY CHARTER REVENUE AND SPENDING LIMITATIONS WHICH MAY OTHERWISE APPLY?

Town of Monument Ballot Question 2A (Vote Yes/For or No/Against)

Shall the proposed charter, as drafted by the Town of Monument Home Rule Charter Commission, be adopted as the Home Rule Charter for the Town of Monument?

City of Fountain Ballot Issue 2B (Vote Yes/For or No/Against)

SHALL CITY OF FOUNTAIN TAXES BE INCREASED BY AN ESTIMATED $1.7 MILLION ANNUALLY BY INCREASING THE CITY’S EXISTING PROPERTY TAX BY 6.1 MILLS TO BE USED EXCLUSIVELY FOR PUBLIC SAFETY BY HIRING SIX (6) ADDITIONAL FIREFIGHTER/EMT PERSONNEL AND SIX (6) ADDITIONAL POLICE OFFICERS, TO:

–STAFF AN ADDITIONAL FIRE STATION AND OPERATE AN ADDITIONAL AMBULANCE;

–IMPROVE COMMUNITY RESPONSE TIMES, SUSTAIN CURRENT STAFFING LEVELS, AND INCREASE TRAFFIC ENFORCEMENT;

–EXPAND SCHOOL SAFETY PROGRAMS AND INVESTIGATIONS INTO SEX TRAFFICKING AND PREVENT CHILD SEX CRIMES;

AND TO BE USED TO ENHANCE ALL EXISTING FIRST RESPONDER SAFETY, TO IMPROVE RECRUITMENT, RETENTION AND TRAINING, AND TO SUPPORT MENTAL HEALTH AND WELLNESS;

AND SHALL THE REVENUE RAISED BY SUCH MILL LEVY INCREASE TO BE COLLECTED AND SPENT BY THE CITY CONSTITUTE A VOTER-APPROVED REVENUE CHANGE AND AN EXCEPTION TO AND IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REVENUE AND SPENDING LIMITS OF ARTICLE X, SECTION 20 OF THE COLORADO CONSTITUTION OR ANY OTHER LAW?

Town of Palmer Lake Ballot Issue 2C (Vote Yes/For or No/Against)

SHALL THE TOWN OF PALMER LAKE TAXES BE INCREASED BY NOT MORE THAN $1,343,000 IN TAX COLLECTION YEAR 2023 AND BY WHATEVER ADDITIONAL AMOUNTS ARE GENERATED ANNUALLY THEREAFTER BY INCREASING THE GENERAL OPERATING MILL LEVY FOR GENERAL MUNICIPAL PURPOSES BY 15 MILLS FROM THE CURRENT 11.238 MILLS NOT TO EXCEED 26.238 MILLS IF BALLOT QUESTION RELATING TO OPERATION OF RETAIL MARIJUANA PASSES, OR BY 30 MILLS NOT TO EXCEED 41.238 MILLS IF SUCH BALLOT QUESTION DOES NOT PASS?

Town of Palmer Lake Ballot Issue 2D (Vote Yes/For or No/Against)

Shall the Town of Palmer Lake enact an ordinance permitting operation of not more than two (2) regulated retail marijuana stores in existing marijuana business locations within the Town?

Lewis-Palmer Consolidated School District No. 38 Ballot Issue (Vote Yes/For or No/Against)

Hanover School District 28 Ballot Issue 4B (Vote Yes/For or No/Against)

Ellicott School District No. 22 Ballot Issue 4C (Vote Yes/For or No/Against)

Fremont School District RE-2 Ballot Issue 5A (Vote Yes/For or No/Against)

Calhan School District RJ1 Ballot Issue 5C (Vote Yes/For or No/Against)

Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority Ballot Issue 7A (Vote Yes/For or No/Against)

_____

