2022 General Election: What's on the ballot and where to vote in Teller County

TELLER COUNTY — News5 is helping you prepare for the November 8, 2022 Colorado General Election with guides to find out what's on the ballot, what it means to you, and where to deliver your ballot across the region. Colorado has used a mail-in ballot system for years that's been touted as one of the safest methods.

Deadlines for the General Election:



Monday, October 17 - First day ballots can be mailed out

Friday, October 21 - Deadline for all ballots to be mailed out

Monday, October 24 - Ballot drop boxes open

Monday, October 31 - Last day to submit an application to register to vote through the mail, a voter registration agency, a local driver's license examination facility, or online to receive a mail ballot for the 2022 General Election.

Tuesday, November 8 - Election Day - All ballots must be received by county clerks no later than 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, November 16 - Last day for military and overseas elector ballots to be received by county clerks

Friday, November 18 - Deadline for County Clerks to tabulate all mail-in and in-person votes

Not sure if you are registered to vote in Colorado? Use the state's Find My Voter Registration system.

See the Teller County Sample Ballots

_____

Here's where to find a Voter Service and Polling Center in Teller County. Days and times of operation vary by location.

Visit the Teller County Clerk & Recorder's site

Woodland Park Rampart Public Library (Vote in person or drop box available)

218 E. Midland Avenue, Woodland Park, CO 80863

Monday through Friday OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 7, 2022 9:00AM to 5:00PM Saturday, NOVEMBER 5, 2022 8:00AM to 12:00PM Sunday, Closed ELECTION DAY NOVEMBER 8TH 7:00AM to 7:00PM

Centennial Building (Election Day Only)

112 North A Street Cripple Creek, CO 80813

Tuesday (November 8th) 7:00am to 7:00pm

Florissant Library (Election Day Only)

334 Circle Drive Florissant, CO 80816

Tuesday (November 8th) 7:00am to 7:00pm

Clerk and Recorder’s Office (Replacement ballots, and drop box available ONLY)

101 W. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, CO 80813

Monday-Friday, October 24 - November 7; 8:00am- 4:30pm

Tuesday (November 8th) 8:00am to 4:30pm

_____

ADDITIONAL SECURE 24-HOUR BALLOT DROP BOX LOCATIONS ONLY

The ballot drop-off locations below provide no indoor registration, voting or ballot drop-off services. Each outdoor ballot drop-off location below will be open 24 hours a day from _____

Teller County Clerk and Recorder’s Branch office

800 Research Drive, Suite 200, Woodland Park, CO 80863

Teller County Courthouse (near sidewalk by parking lot)

101 W. Bennett Avenue, Cripple Creek, CO 80813

Divide Marketplace AKA Venture Foods (near right side of the entrance)

11115 Hwy 24, Divide, CO 80814

_____

Information from the Teller County Official Sample Ballot for the 2022 General Election

listed in the same order as the ballot

Federal Offices

United States Senator (Vote for One)



Michael Bennet - Democratic

Joe O'Dea - Republican

T.J. Cole - Unity

Brian Peotter - Libertarian

Frank Atwood - Approval Voting

*(Signed declaration to limit service to no more than 2 terms)

*(Signed declaration to limit service to no more than 2 terms) Write-in

Representative to the 118th United States Congress - District 7 (Vote for One)



Britanny Pettersen - Democratic

Erik Aadland - Republican

Ross Klopf - Libertarian

Critter Milton - Unity

Write-in

State Offices

Governor/Lieutenant Governor (Vote for One Pair)



Heidi Ganahl / Danny Moore - Republican

Jared Polis / Dianne Primavera - Democratic

Paul Noël Fiorino / Cynthia Munhos de Aquino Sirianni - Unity

Danielle Neuschwanger / Darryl Gibbs - American Constitution

Kevin Ruskusky / Michele Poague - Librertarian

Write-in

Secretary of State (Vote for One)



Pam Anderson - Republican

Jena Griswold - Democrat

Gary Swing - Unit

Jan Kok - Approval Voting

Amanda Campbell - American Constitution

Benne Rutledge - Libertarian

State Treasurer (Vote for One)



Dave Young - Democratic

Lang Sias - Republican

Anthony J Delgado - Libertarian

Attorney General (Vote for One)



John Kellner - Republican

Phil Weiser - Democratic

William F. Robinson III - Libertarian

Write-in

State Board of Education Member - At Large (Vote for One)



Kathy Plomer - Democratic

Dan Maloit - Republican

Ryan Van Gundy - Libertarian

Eric Bobenstab - Unity

State Senator - District 4 (Vote for One)



Mark Baisley - Republican

Jeff Ravage - Democratic

State Representative - District 18 (Vote for One)



Shan Black - Republican

Marc Snyder - Democratic

Greg Lauer - Libertarian

State Representative - District 60 (Vote for One)



Kathryn Green - Democratic

Stephanie Luck - Republican

County Offices

County Commissioner District 2 (Vote for One)



Bob Campbell - Republican

Dennis F. Luttrell - Democratic

County Clerk and Recorder (Vote for One)



Stephanie Kees - Republican

County Treasurer (Vote for One)



Mark Czelusta - Republican

County Assessor (Vote for One)



Carol Kittelson - Republican

County Sheriff (Vote for One)



Jason Mikesell - Republican

County Surveyor (Vote for One)



Eric Simonson - Republican

County Coroner (Vote for One)



Stephen W. Tomsky

Judicial Retention Questions

Colorado Court of Appeals Judge (Vote YES or NO)



Shall Judge Jaclyn Casey Brown of the Colorado Court of Appeals be retained in office?

Shall Judge Terry Fox of the Colorado Court of Appeals be retained in office?

Shall Judge Chrisna Finzel Gomez of the Colorado Court of Appeals be retained in office?

Shall Judge Mahew D. Grove of the Colorado Court of Appeals be retained in office?

Shall Judge Sueanna P. Johnson of the Colorado Court of Appeals be retained in office?

Shall Judge Lino S. Lipinsky de Orlov of the Colorado Court of Appeals be retained in office?

Shall Judge Nee V. Pawar of the Colorado Court of Appeals be retained in office?

Shall Judge David H. Yun of the Colorado Court of Appeals be retained in office?

District Court Judge (Vote YES or NO)



Shall Judge Robin Lynn Chium of the 4th Judicial District be retained in office?

Shall Judge Robin Lynn Chium of the 4th Judicial District be retained in office?

Shall Judge David A. Gilbert of the 4th Judicial District be retained in office?

Shall Judge Marcus S. Henson of the 4th Judicial District be retained in office?

Shall Judge Frances R. Johnson of the 4th Judicial District be retained in office?

Shall Judge Chad C. Miller of the 4th Judicial District be retained in office?

Shall Judge Catherine Diane Mitchell Helton of the 4th Judicial District be retained in office?

Shall Judge Marla Prudek of the 4th Judicial District be retained in office?

County Court Judge - Teller (Vote YES or NO)

Shall Judge Thomas L. Kilgore of the Teller County Court be retained in office?

Questions or Issues:

Ballot questions referred by the general assembly or any political subdivision are listed by letter, and ballot questions initiated by the people are listed numerically. A ballot question listed as an "amendment: proposes a change to the Colorado constitution, and a ballot question listed as a "proposition" proposes a change to the Colorado Revised Statutes. A "yes/for" vote on any ballot question is a vote in favor of changing current law or existing circumstances, and a "no/against" vote on any ballot question is a vote against changing current law or existing circumstances.

Read more about each Teller County Question or Issue in the 2022 Ballot Information Booklet (aka The Blue Book)

State Ballot Measures

Amendment D (CONSTITUTIONAL) New 23rd Judicial District Judges

Shall there be an amendment to the Colorado constitution concerning judges of the newly created twenty-third judicial district, and, in connection therewith, directing the governor to designate judges from the eighteenth judicial district to serve the remainder of their terms in the twenty-third judicial district and requiring a judge so designated to establish residency within the twenty-third judicial district?

Amendment E (CONSTITUTIONAL) Extend Homestead Exemption to Gold Star Spouses

Shall there be an amendment to the Colorado constitution concerning the extension of the property tax exemption for qualifying seniors and disabled veterans to the surviving spouse of a United States armed forces service member who died in the line of duty or veteran whose death resulted from a service-related injury or disease?

Amendment F (CONSTITUTIONAL) Changes to Charitable Gaming Operations

Shall there be an amendment to the Colorado constitution concerning the conduct of charitable gaming activities, and, in connection therewith, allowing managers and operators to be paid and repealing the required period of a charitable organization’s continuous existence before obtaining a charitable gaming license?

Proposition FF (STATUTORY) Healthy School Meals for All

SHALL STATE TAXES BE INCREASED $100,727,820 ANNUALLY BY A CHANGE TO THE COLORADO REVISED STATUTES THAT, TO SUPPORT HEALTHY MEALS FOR PUBLIC SCHOOL STUDENTS, INCREASES STATE TAXABLE INCOME ONLY FOR INDIVIDUALS WHO HAVE FEDERAL TAXABLE INCOME OF $300,000 OR MORE BY LIMITING ITEMIZED OR STANDARD STATE INCOME TAX DEDUCTIONS TO $12,000 FOR SINGLE TAX RETURN FILERS AND $16,000 FOR JOINT TAX RETURN FILERS, AND, IN CONNECTION THEREWITH, CREATING THE HEALTHY SCHOOL MEALS FOR ALL PROGRAM TO PROVIDE FREE SCHOOL MEALS TO STUDENTS IN PUBLIC SCHOOLS; PROVIDING GRANTS FOR PARTICIPATING SCHOOLS TO PURCHASE COLORADO GROWN, RAISED, OR PROCESSED PRODUCTS, TO INCREASE WAGES OR PROVIDE STIPENDS FOR EMPLOYEES WHO PREPARE AND SERVE SCHOOL MEALS, AND TO CREATE PARENT AND STUDENT ADVISORY COMMITTEES TO PROVIDE ADVICE TO ENSURE SCHOOL MEALS ARE HEALTHY AND APPEALING TO ALL STUDENTS; AND CREATING A PROGRAM TO ASSIST IN PROMOTING COLORADO FOOD PRODUCTS AND PREPARING SCHOOL MEALS USING BASIC NUTRITIOUS INGREDIENTS WITH MINIMAL RELIANCE ON PROCESSED PRODUCTS?

Proposition GG (STATUTORY) Add Tax Information to Petitions and Ballots

Shall there be a change to the Colorado Revised Statutes requiring that the ballot title and fiscal summary for any ballot initiative that increases or decreases state income tax rates include a table showing the average tax change for tax filers in different income categories?

Proposition 121 (STATUTORY) State Income Tax Rate Reduction

Shall there be a change to the Colorado Revised Statutes reducing the state income tax rate from 4.55% to 4.40%?

Proposition 122 (STATUTORY) Access to Natural Psychedelic Substances

Shall there be a change to the Colorado Revised Statutes concerning legal regulated access to natural medicine for persons 21 years of age or older, and, in connection therewith, defining natural medicine as certain plants or fungi that affect a person’s mental health and are controlled substances under state law; establishing a natural medicine regulated access program for supervised care, and requiring the department of regulatory agencies to implement the program and comprehensively regulate natural medicine to protect public health and safety; creating an advisory board to advise the department as to the implementation of the program; granting a local government limited authority to regulate the time, place, and manner of providing natural medicine services; allowing limited personal possession, use, and uncompensated sharing of natural medicine; providing specified protections under state law, including criminal and civil immunity, for authorized providers and users of natural medicine; and, in limited circumstances, allowing the retroactive removal and reduction of criminal penalties related to the possession, use, and sale of natural medicine?

Proposition 123 (STATUTORY) Dedicate Revenue for Affordable Housing Programs

Shall there be a change to the Colorado Revised Statutes concerning statewide funding for additional affordable housing, and, in connection therewith, dedicating state revenues collected from an existing tax of one-tenth of one percent on federal taxable income of every individual, estate, trust, and corporation, as defined in law, for affordable housing and exempting the dedicated revenues from the constitutional limitation on state fiscal year spending; allocating 60% of the dedicated revenues to affordable housing financing programs that will reduce rents, purchase land for affordable housing development, and build assets for renters; allocating 40% of the dedicated revenues to programs that support affordable home ownership, serve persons experiencing homelessness, and support local planning capacity; requiring local governments that seek additional affordable housing funding to expedite development approvals for affordable housing projects and commit to increasing the number of affordable housing units by 3% annually; and specifying that the dedicated revenues shall not supplant existing appropriations for affordable housing programs?

Proposition 124 (STATUTORY) Increase Allowable Liquor Store Locations

Shall there be a change to the Colorado Revised Statutes concerning increasing the number of retail liquor store licenses in which a person may hold an interest, and, in connection therewith, phasing in the increase by allowing up to 8 licenses by December 31, 2026, up to 13 licenses by December 31, 2031, up to 20 licenses by December 31, 2036, and an unlimited number of licenses on or after January 1, 2037?

Proposition 125 (STATUTORY) Allow Grocery and Convenience Stores to Sell Wine

Shall there be a change to the Colorado Revised Statutes concerning the expansion of retail sale of alcohol beverages, and, in connection therewith, establishing a new fermented malt beverage and wine retailer license for off-site consumption to allow grocery stores, convenience stores, and other business establishments licensed to sell fermented malt beverages, such as beer, for off-site consumption to also sell wine; automatically converting such a fermented malt beverage retailer license to the new license; and allowing fermented malt beverage and wine retailer licensees to conduct tastings if approved by the local licensing authority?

Proposition 126 (STATUTORY) Third-Party Delivery of Alcohol Beverages

Shall there be a change to the Colorado Revised Statutes concerning authorization for the third-party delivery of alcohol beverages, and, in connection therewith, allowing retail establishments licensed to sell alcohol beverages for on-site or off-site consumption to deliver all types of alcohol beverages to a person twenty-one years of age or older through a third-party delivery service that obtains a delivery service permit; prohibiting the delivery of alcohol beverages to a person who is under 21 years of age, is intoxicated, or fails to provide proof of identification; removing the limit on the percentage of gross sales revenues a licensee may receive from alcohol beverage deliveries; and allowing a technology services company, without obtaining a third-party delivery service permit, to provide software or a digital network application that connects consumers and licensed retailers for the delivery of alcohol beverages?

Municipal Ballot Issues

Read more about each Teller County Question or Issue in the 2022 Ballot Information Booklet (aka The Blue Book)

City of Cripple Creek Ballot Issue 2A (Vote Yes/For or No/Against)

SHALL THE CITY OF CRIPPLE CREEK SALES TAX BE INCREASED BY AN ESTIMATED AMOUNT BETWEEN $300,000 AND $900,000 (FIRST FULL FISCAL YEAR DOLLAR INCREASE) AND BY WHATEVER ADDITIONAL AMOUNTS ARE RAISED ANNUALLY IN EACH SUBSEQUENT YEAR THROUGH AN AMENDMENT TO SECTION 4-4-40 OF THE MUNICIPAL CODE OF THE CITY OF CRIPPLE CREEK PROVIDING FOR AN INCREASE IN THE RATE OF THE CITY'S SALES TAX BY A 1 CENT PER DOLLAR, OR 1%, FROM THE CURRENT 2% RATE TO 3%, (TAX INCREASE DOES NOT APPLY TO FOOD PURCHASED FOR CONSUMPTION AT HOME) COMMENCING ON JANUARY 1, 2023, AND SHALL THE PROCEEDS OF SUCH TAX AND INVESTMENT INCOME THEREON CONSTITUTE VOTER-APPROVED REVENUE CHANGES AND BE COLLECTED AND SPENT BY THE CITY WITHOUT REGARD TO ANY EXPENDITURE, REVENUE-RAISING, OR OTHER LIMITATION CONTAINED IN ARTICLE X, SECTION 20 OF THE COLORADO CONSTITUTION?

City of Cripple Creek Ballot Issue 2B (Vote Yes/For or No/Against)

SHALL THE CITY OF CRIPPLE CREEK TAXES BE INCREASED BY AN ESTIMATED AMOUNT BETWEEN $100,000 AND $1,000,000 IN 2023 (THE FIRST FULL FISCAL YEAR) AND WHATEVER AMOUNTS MAY BE COLLECTED IN FUTURE YEARS BY IMPOSING AN EXCISE TAX OF FIVE PERCENT (5%) ON THE FIRST SALE OR TRANSFER OF UNPROCESSED RETAIL MARIJUANA WITH TWENTY-FIVE PERCENT (25%) OF REVENUES TO BE USED TO PROMOTE DESTINATION MARKETING FOR THE CITY, AND BY ALSO IMPOSING AN ADDITIONAL SALES TAX OF UP TO EIGHTEEN PERCENT (18%) ON THE SALE OF RETAIL MARIJUANA AND RETAIL MARIJUANA PRODUCTS AND BY ALSO IMPOSING AN ADDITIONAL OCCUPATIONAL TAX OF UP TO FIVE DOLLARS ($5.00) PER TRANSACTION ON THE PRICE PAID FOR MEDICAL MARIJUANA AND MEDICAL MARIJUANA PRODUCTS AS THE LAW PERMITS AS WELL AS ALL RETAIL MARIJUANA AND RETAIL MARIJUANA PRODUCTS IN ADDITION TO ANY OTHER CITY TAX AND ANY OTHER STATE TAX IMPOSED ON SUCH SALES OF MARIJUANA AND MARIJUANA PRODUCTS, AND SHALL ALL REVENUES GENERATED BY THESE TAXES BE USED FOR GENERAL PURPOSES OF THE CITY (UNLESS OTHERWISE DESIGNATED) AND SHALL THE PROCEEDS OF SUCH TAXES AND INVESTMENT INCOME THEREON CONSTITUTE VOTER-APPROVED REVENUE CHANGES AND BE COLLECTED AND SPENT BY THE CITY WITHOUT REGARD TO ANY EXPENDITURE, REVENUE-RAISING, OR OTHER LIMITATION CONTAINED IN ARTICLE X, SECTION 20 OF THE COLORADO CONSTITUTION?

City of Cripple Creek Ballot Issue 2B (Vote Yes/For or No/Against)

Shall the municipal code of the City of Cripple Creek, Colorado be amended to permit and license regulated marijuana facilities within the city, provided that the proposed occupation, excise, and sales taxes on marijuana are also concurrently passed at the general election?

Divide Fire Protection District Ballot Issue 6A (Vote Yes/For or No/Against)

SHALL DIVIDE FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT TAXES BE INCREASED $361,785 (FIRST FULL FISCAL YEAR DOLLAR INCREASE) ANNUALLY, BEGINNING IN LEVY YEAR 2022 (FOR COLLECTION IN CALENDAR YEAR 2023) BY INCREASING THE DISTRICT'S EXISTING PROPERTY TAX BY 4.75 MILLS, TO ENABLE THE DISTRICT TO CONTINUE PROVIDING CRITICAL FIRE, EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES, RESCUE AND OTHER EMERGENCY AND NON-EMERGENCY SUPPORT SERVICES TO ITS FAST-GROWING COMMUNITIES, AND SHALL ALL REVENUE AND ANY EARNINGS ON THIS TAX CONSTITUTE A PERMANENT VOTER-APPROVED REVENUE CHANGE WITHIN THE MEANING OF ARTICLE X, SECTION 20 OF THE COLORADO CONSTITUTION AND AN EXCEPTION TO THE LIMITATIONS SET FORTH IN SECTION 29-1-301 OF THE COLORADO REVISED STATUTES, AND ANY OTHER LAW?

Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority Ballot Issue 7A (Vote Yes/For or No/Against)

WITHOUT INCREASING TAXES, SHALL THE EXISTING 0.55% (FIFTY-FIVE ONE-HUNDREDTHS OF ONE PENNY PER DOLLAR) PIKES PEAK RURAL TRANSPORTATION AUTHORITY'S (PPRTA) SALES AND USE TAX, WHICH SUNSETS ON DECEMBER 31, 2024, BE EXTENDED TO SUNSET DECEMBER 31, 2034 FOR THE PURPOSED OF FUNDING REGIONAL TRANSPORTATION CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS (100% OF NE REVENUE) AS SPECIFIED IN THE FOLLOWING VOTER-APPROVED LIST OF SPECIFIC REGIONAL TRANSPORTATION CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS PROJECTS AS HEREBY AMENDED:

*visit the following links for details on the Priority A and Priority B projects

Description of Proposed Projects (City of Colorado Springs website)

Proposed Projects Map (City of Colorado Springs website)

WITH PRIORITY "A" PROJECTS BEING COMPLETELY FUNDED PRIOR TO USE OF FUNDING ON PRIORITY "B" PROJECTS, PROVIDED, HOWEVER, THAT PRIORITY "A" PROJECTS SHALL NOT BE REQUIRED TO BE COMPLETELY FUNDED PRIOR TO USE OF FUNDING ON PRIORITY "B" PROJECTS FOR THE PROJECTS LISTED ABOVE IN THE EVENT THAT ANY PROJECTS ARE PROHIBITED DUE TO STATE OR FEDERAL LAW OR REGULATIONS, ACTS OF OR FAILURES TO TAKE ACTION BY JUDICIAL, LEGISLATIVE, OR REGULATORY AUTHORITIES, OR OTHER FORCE MAJEURE EVENTS, AND WITH NO MORE THAN 1% OF THE TOTAL REVENUE TO BE EXPENDED FOR ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES, WHICH EXTENSION CONSTITUTES NO CHANGE FROM THAT APPROVED BY THE VOTERS AT THE NOVEMBER 2, 2004 AND NOVEMBER 6, 2012 GENERAL ELECTIONS EXCEPT AN EXTENSION FROM THE EXPIRATION DATE OF THE SALES AND USE TAX FOR THE PURPOSES OF FUNDING REGIONAL TRANSPORTATION CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS AND IDENTIFICATION OF PRIORITY "A" AND "B" PROJECT LISTS TO BE FUNDED DURING THE EXTENSION PERIOD, WITH ALL REVENUES FROM SUCH TAX AND OTHER REVENUES OF PPRTA BEING COLLECTED AND SPENT EACH YEAR WITHOUT LIMITATION BY THE REVENUE AND SPENDING LIMITS OF ARTICLE X, SECTION 20 OF THE COLORADO CONSTITUTION?

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.