2022 General Election: What's on the ballot and where to vote in Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY — News5 is helping you prepare for the November 8, 2022 Colorado General Election with guides to find out what's on the ballot, what it means to you, and where to deliver your ballot across the region. Colorado has used a mail-in ballot system for years that's been touted as one of the safest methods.

Deadlines for the General Election:



Monday, October 17 - First day ballots can be mailed out

Friday, October 21 - Deadline for all ballots to be mailed out

Monday, October 24 - Ballot drop boxes open

Monday, October 31 - Last day to submit an application to register to vote through the mail, a voter registration agency, a local driver's license examination facility, or online to receive a mail ballot for the 2022 General Election.

Tuesday, November 8 - Election Day - All ballots must be received by county clerks no later than 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, November 16 - Last day for military and overseas elector ballots to be received by county clerks

Friday, November 18 - Deadline for County Clerks to tabulate all mail-in and in-person votes

Not sure if you are registered to vote in Colorado? Use the state's Find My Voter Registration system.

Here's where to find a Voter Service and Polling Center in Pueblo County. Days and times of operation vary by location.

Visit the Pueblo County Clerk & Recorder's site | Find a VSPC or Drop-Off Location (also listed at bottom of this article)

Information from the Pueblo County Official Sample Ballot for the 2022 General Election

listed in the same order as the ballot

Federal Offices

United States Senator (Vote for One)



Michael Bennet - Democratic

Joe O'Dea - Republican

T.J. Cole - Unity

Brian Peotter - Libertarian

Frank Atwood - Approval Voting

*(Signed declaration to limit service to no more than 2 terms)

*(Signed declaration to limit service to no more than 2 terms) Write-in

Representative to the 118th United States Congress - District 3 (Vote for One)



Adam Frisch - Democratic

Lauren Boebert - Republican

Write-in

State Offices

Governor/Lieutenant Governor (Vote for One Pair)



Heidi Ganahl / Danny Moore - Republican

Jared Polis / Dianne Primavera - Democratic

Paul Noël Fiorino / Cynthia Munhos de Aquino Sirianni - Unity

Danielle Neuschwanger / Darryl Gibbs - American Constitution

Kevin Ruskusky / Michele Poague - Librertarian

Write-in

Secretary of State (Vote for One)



Pam Anderson - Republican

Jena Griswold - Democrat

Gary Swing - Unit

Jan Kok - Approval Voting

Amanda Campbell - American Constitution

Benne Rutledge - Libertarian

State Treasurer (Vote for One)



Dave Young - Democratic

Lang Sias - Republican

Anthony J Delgado - Libertarian

Attorney General (Vote for One)



John Kellner - Republican

Phil Weiser - Democratic

William F. Robinson III - Libertarian

Write-in

State Board of Education Member - At Large (Vote for One)



Kathy Plomer - Democratic

Dan Maloit - Republican

Ryan Van Gundy - Libertarian

Eric Bodenstab - Unity

State Senator - District 3 (Vote for One)



Nick Hinrichsen - Democratic

Stephen A. Varela - Republican

Write-in

State Representative - District 46 (Vote for One)



Jonathan Ambler - Republican

Tisha Lyn - Democratic

State Representative - District 47 (Vote for One)



Edwin Dean Ormiston - Democratic

Ty Winter - Republican

State Representative - District 60 (Vote for One)



Kathryn Green - Democratic

Stephanie Luck - Republican

State Representative - District 62 (Vote for One)



Matthew Martinez - Democratic

Carol Riggenbach - Republican

County Offices

County Commissioner - District 3 (Vote for One)



Zach Swearingen - Republican

Roxy Pignanelli - Democratic



County Clerk and Recorder (Vote for One)



Nathan Baxter - Republican

Candace Rivera - Democratic



County Treasurer (Vote for One)



Kim Archuletta - Democratic

Michelle M. Gray - Republican



County Assessor (Vote for One)



J. Angel Lewis - Republican

Frank R. Beltran - Democratic



County Sheriff (Vote for One)



Joey Musso - Republican

David J. Lucero - Democratic



County Surveyor (Vote for One)



Randy Reeves - Democratic



County Coroner (Vote for One)



Zolanye McCulley-Bachicha - Democratic

Brian Cotter - Republican

Judicial Retention Questions

Colorado Court of Appeals Judge (Vote YES or NO)



Shall Judge Jaclyn Casey Brown of the Colorado Court of Appeals be retained in office?

Shall Judge Terry Fox of the Colorado Court of Appeals be retained in office?

Shall Judge Chrisna Finzel Gomez of the Colorado Court of Appeals be retained in office?

Shall Judge Mahew D. Grove of the Colorado Court of Appeals be retained in office?

Shall Judge Sueanna P. Johnson of the Colorado Court of Appeals be retained in office?

Shall Judge Lino S. Lipinsky de Orlov of the Colorado Court of Appeals be retained in office?

Shall Judge Nee V. Pawar of the Colorado Court of Appeals be retained in office?

Shall Judge David H. Yun of the Colorado Court of Appeals be retained in office?

District Court Judge - 10th Judicial District (Vote Yes or No)



Shall Judge Thomas B. Flesher of the 10th Judicial District be retained in office?

Shall Judge Amiel J. Markenson of the 10th Judicial District be retained in office?

Shall Judge Larry Schwartz of the 10th Judicial District be retained in office?

Shall Judge Gregory J. Styduhar of the 10th Judicial District be retained in office?

County Court Judge - Pueblo (Vote Yes or No)

Shall Judge Steven B. Fieldman of the Pueblo County Court be retained in office?

Questions or Issues:

Ballot questions referred by the general assembly or any political subdivision are listed by letter, and ballot questions initiated by the people are listed numerically. A ballot question listed as an "amendment: proposes a change to the Colorado constitution, and a ballot question listed as a "proposition" proposes a change to the Colorado Revised Statutes. A "yes/for" vote on any ballot question is a vote in favor of changing current law or existing circumstances, and a "no/against" vote on any ballot question is a vote against changing current law or existing circumstances.

Read more about each Statewide Question or Issue in the 2022 State Ballot Information Booklet (aka The Blue Book)

State Ballot Measures

Amendment D (CONSTITUTIONAL) New 23rd Judicial District Judges (Vote Yes/For or No/Against)

Shall there be an amendment to the Colorado constitution concerning judges of the newly created twenty-third judicial district, and, in connection therewith, directing the governor to designate judges from the eighteenth judicial district to serve the remainder of their terms in the twenty-third judicial district and requiring a judge so designated to establish residency within the twenty-third judicial district?

Amendment E (CONSTITUTIONAL) Extend Homestead Exemption to Gold Star Spouses (Vote Yes/For or No/Against)

Shall there be an amendment to the Colorado constitution concerning the extension of the property tax exemption for qualifying seniors and disabled veterans to the surviving spouse of a United States armed forces service member who died in the line of duty or veteran whose death resulted from a service-related injury or disease?

Amendment F (CONSTITUTIONAL) Changes to Charitable Gaming Operations (Vote Yes/For or No/Against)

Shall there be an amendment to the Colorado constitution concerning the conduct of charitable gaming activities, and, in connection therewith, allowing managers and operators to be paid and repealing the required period of a charitable organization’s continuous existence before obtaining a charitable gaming license?

Proposition FF (STATUTORY) Healthy School Meals for All (Vote Yes/For or No/Against)

SHALL STATE TAXES BE INCREASED $100,727,820 ANNUALLY BY A CHANGE TO THE COLORADO REVISED STATUTES THAT, TO SUPPORT HEALTHY MEALS FOR PUBLIC SCHOOL STUDENTS, INCREASES STATE TAXABLE INCOME ONLY FOR INDIVIDUALS WHO HAVE FEDERAL TAXABLE INCOME OF $300,000 OR MORE BY LIMITING ITEMIZED OR STANDARD STATE INCOME TAX DEDUCTIONS TO $12,000 FOR SINGLE TAX RETURN FILERS AND $16,000 FOR JOINT TAX RETURN FILERS, AND, IN CONNECTION THEREWITH, CREATING THE HEALTHY SCHOOL MEALS FOR ALL PROGRAM TO PROVIDE FREE SCHOOL MEALS TO STUDENTS IN PUBLIC SCHOOLS; PROVIDING GRANTS FOR PARTICIPATING SCHOOLS TO PURCHASE COLORADO GROWN, RAISED, OR PROCESSED PRODUCTS, TO INCREASE WAGES OR PROVIDE STIPENDS FOR EMPLOYEES WHO PREPARE AND SERVE SCHOOL MEALS, AND TO CREATE PARENT AND STUDENT ADVISORY COMMITTEES TO PROVIDE ADVICE TO ENSURE SCHOOL MEALS ARE HEALTHY AND APPEALING TO ALL STUDENTS; AND CREATING A PROGRAM TO ASSIST IN PROMOTING COLORADO FOOD PRODUCTS AND PREPARING SCHOOL MEALS USING BASIC NUTRITIOUS INGREDIENTS WITH MINIMAL RELIANCE ON PROCESSED PRODUCTS?

Read News5's analysis of the issue of school meals

Proposition GG (STATUTORY) Add Tax Information to Petitions and Ballots (Vote Yes/For or No/Against)

Shall there be a change to the Colorado Revised Statutes requiring that the ballot title and fiscal summary for any ballot initiative that increases or decreases state income tax rates include a table showing the average tax change for tax filers in different income categories?

Proposition 121 (STATUTORY) State Income Tax Rate Reduction (Vote Yes/For or No/Against)

Shall there be a change to the Colorado Revised Statutes reducing the state income tax rate from 4.55% to 4.40%?

Proposition 122 (STATUTORY) Access to Natural Psychedelic Substances (Vote Yes/For or No/Against)

Shall there be a change to the Colorado Revised Statutes concerning legal regulated access to natural medicine for persons 21 years of age or older, and, in connection therewith, defining natural medicine as certain plants or fungi that affect a person’s mental health and are controlled substances under state law; establishing a natural medicine regulated access program for supervised care, and requiring the department of regulatory agencies to implement the program and comprehensively regulate natural medicine to protect public health and safety; creating an advisory board to advise the department as to the implementation of the program; granting a local government limited authority to regulate the time, place, and manner of providing natural medicine services; allowing limited personal possession, use, and uncompensated sharing of natural medicine; providing specified protections under state law, including criminal and civil immunity, for authorized providers and users of natural medicine; and, in limited circumstances, allowing the retroactive removal and reduction of criminal penalties related to the possession, use, and sale of natural medicine?

Read News5's breakdown of the issue of the Natural Medicine Health Act

Proposition 123 (STATUTORY) Dedicate Revenue for Affordable Housing Programs (Vote Yes/For or No/Against)

Shall there be a change to the Colorado Revised Statutes concerning statewide funding for additional affordable housing, and, in connection therewith, dedicating state revenues collected from an existing tax of one-tenth of one percent on federal taxable income of every individual, estate, trust, and corporation, as defined in law, for affordable housing and exempting the dedicated revenues from the constitutional limitation on state fiscal year spending; allocating 60% of the dedicated revenues to affordable housing financing programs that will reduce rents, purchase land for affordable housing development, and build assets for renters; allocating 40% of the dedicated revenues to programs that support affordable home ownership, serve persons experiencing homelessness, and support local planning capacity; requiring local governments that seek additional affordable housing funding to expedite development approvals for affordable housing projects and commit to increasing the number of affordable housing units by 3% annually; and specifying that the dedicated revenues shall not supplant existing appropriations for affordable housing programs?

Read News5's analysis of the affordable housing issue

Proposition 124 (STATUTORY) Increase Allowable Liquor Store Locations (Vote Yes/For or No/Against)

Shall there be a change to the Colorado Revised Statutes concerning increasing the number of retail liquor store licenses in which a person may hold an interest, and, in connection therewith, phasing in the increase by allowing up to 8 licenses by December 31, 2026, up to 13 licenses by December 31, 2031, up to 20 licenses by December 31, 2036, and an unlimited number of licenses on or after January 1, 2037?

Read News5's analysis of Proposition 124

Proposition 125 (STATUTORY) Allow Grocery and Convenience Stores to Sell Wine (Vote Yes/For or No/Against)

Shall there be a change to the Colorado Revised Statutes concerning the expansion of retail sale of alcohol beverages, and, in connection therewith, establishing a new fermented malt beverage and wine retailer license for off-site consumption to allow grocery stores, convenience stores, and other business establishments licensed to sell fermented malt beverages, such as beer, for off-site consumption to also sell wine; automatically converting such a fermented malt beverage retailer license to the new license; and allowing fermented malt beverage and wine retailer licensees to conduct tastings if approved by the local licensing authority?

Read News5's analysis of Proposition 125

Proposition 126 (STATUTORY) Third-Party Delivery of Alcohol Beverages (Vote Yes/For or No/Against)

Shall there be a change to the Colorado Revised Statutes concerning authorization for the third-party delivery of alcohol beverages, and, in connection therewith, allowing retail establishments licensed to sell alcohol beverages for on-site or off-site consumption to deliver all types of alcohol beverages to a person twenty-one years of age or older through a third-party delivery service that obtains a delivery service permit; prohibiting the delivery of alcohol beverages to a person who is under 21 years of age, is intoxicated, or fails to provide proof of identification; removing the limit on the percentage of gross sales revenues a licensee may receive from alcohol beverage deliveries; and allowing a technology services company, without obtaining a third-party delivery service permit, to provide software or a digital network application that connects consumers and licensed retailers for the delivery of alcohol beverages?

Read News5's analysis of Proposition 126

County Ballot Measures

Pueblo County Ballot Question 1A (Vote Yes or No)

Shall the term limits for the Assessor, Clerk and Recorder, Treasurer, and County Commissioners of Pueblo County, Colorado be limited to no more than three consecutive terms, this limitation being applicable for terms of office beginning on or after January 1, 2023?

Pueblo County Ballot Question 1B (Vote Yes or No)

Without increasing taxes, shall Pueblo County be authorized to provide telecommunications services, high-speed Internet services (advanced services), and/or cable television services to residents, businesses, schools, libraries, nonprofit entities and other users of such services, either directly or indirectly with public or private sector partners, as expressly permitted by §§ 29-27-101 to 304, "Competition in Utility and Entertainment Services," of the Colorado Revised Statutes?

Municipal Ballot Measures

City of Pueblo Ballot Question 2A Expand Local Broadband Services (Vote Yes/For or No/Against)

Without increasing taxes, shall the City of Pueblo have the authority to provide, or to facilitate or partner or coordinate with service providers for the provision of, "Advanced (High-Speed Internet) Service," "Cable Television Service," and "Telecommunication Service," either directly, indirectly, or by contract, to residential, commercial, nonprofit, government or other subscribers and to acquire, operate and maintain any facility for the purpose of providing such services, restoring local authority and flexibility that was removed by Title 29, Article 27, Part 1 of the Colorado Revised Statutes?

City of Pueblo Ballot Issue 2B Extension of the Public Safety Sales Tax for 5 Years (Vote Yes/For or No/Against)

WITHOUT RAISING ADDITIONAL TAXES, SHALL THE EXISTING ONE-FIFTH PERCENT (.2% ) CITY SALES AND USE TAX RATE FOR POLICE PERSONNEL AND OPERATING NEEDS BE EXTENDED FOR A FIVE-YEAR PERIOD FROM ITS CURRENT EXPIRATION OF DECEMBER 31, 2022 THROUGH DECEMBER 31, 2027 BY ADOPTING ORDINANCE NO. 10260, THE REVENUES THEREFROM TO BE SPENT TOGETHER WITH ALL INVESTMENT INCOME THEREON, INCLUDING INTEREST AND PENALTIES WITH RESPECT THEREOF, AS A VOTER-APPROVED REVENUE CHANGE AND AN EXCEPTION TO THE LIMITS WHICH WOULD OTHERWISE APPLY PURSUANT TO ARTICLE X, SECTION 20 OF THE COLORADO CONSTITUTION OR ANY OTHER LAW, PROVIDING FOR THE DEPOSIT OF SUCH REVENUES INTO THE EXISTING "SALES AND USE TAX POLICE FUND" TO BE SPENT SOLELY FOR POLICE PERSONNEL AND OPERATING NEEDS, AND FINDING AND DETERMINING THAT THE EXPENDITURE OF SUCH REVENUES FOR POLICE PERSONNEL AND OPERATING NEEDS IS A PUBLIC PURPOSE AND MUNICIPAL FUNCTION?

Metropolitan District Ballot Measures

PUEBLO WEST METROPOLITAN DISTRICT BALLOT ISSUE 6C (Vote Yes/For or No/Against)

SHALL PUEBLO WEST METROPOLITAN DISTRICT TAXES BE INCREASED UP TO $5 MILLION ANNUALLY IN THE FIRST FISCAL YEAR BEGINNING ON JANUARY 1, 2023, AND BY SUCH AMOUNTS AS ARE RAISED ANNUALLY THEREAFTER, BY LEVYING A TEMPORARY 1 PERCENT SALES TAX (ONE PENNY ON A ONE DOLLAR PURCHASE) FOR THE PURPOSE OF MAINTAINING, REPAIRING, AND IMPROVING ROADS AND BRIDGES, AS WELL AS ASSOCIATED DRAINAGE AND STORMWATER FEATURES AND FACILITIES, EXCLUSIVELY WITHIN THE BOUNDARIES OF THE PUEBLO WEST METROPOLITAN DISTRICT THAT SHALL:

ALLOW PUEBLO COUNTY TO ASSUME THE RESPONSIBILITY FOR PUEBLO WEST ROAD MAINTENANCE, ·BEGINNING JANUARY 1, 2023;

ENSURE THAT THESE SALES TAX PROCEEDS COLLECTED MUST BE SPENT BY PUEBLO COUNTY ON ROAD ·MAINTENANCE AND IMPROVEMENTS IN PUEBLO WEST METROPOLITAN DISTRICT;

SUNSET TEN YEARS AFTER ITS IMPLEMENTATION, WITH TAX PROCEEDS DEDICATED SOLELY TO PAY THE ·COSTS OF THE MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND IMPROVEMENT OF ROADS, BRIDGES AND ASSOCIATED DRAINAGE AND STORMWATER DRAINAGE FEATURES AND FACILITIES IN PUEBLO WEST METROPOLITAN DISTRICT AND FOR NO OTHER PURPOSE;

PROVIDE THAT PUEBLO COUNTY SHALL HAVE SUCH MAINTENANCE RESPONSIBILITIES AS ARE REQUIRED BY ·LAW;

CREATE AN INDEPENDENT OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE COMPOSED OF DISTRICT RESIDENTS TO ENSURE ·ACCOUNTABILITY AND ANNUALLY REVIEW AND REPORT TO THE PUBLIC ON THE USE OF THE REVENUES COLLECTED;

AND SHALL THE TAX REVENUES GENERATED BY THE SALES TAX INCREASE CONSTITUTE A VOTER- APPROVED REVENUE CHANGE THAT MAY BE COLLECTED, RETAINED, AND SPENT WITHOUT STATUTORY OR CONSTITUTIONAL LIMITATION OR CONDITION INCLUDING ARTICLE X, SECTION 20 OF THE COLORADO CONSTITUTION OR ANY OTHER LAW AND BE IN ADDITION TO ANY OTHER TAXES LEVIED BY THE DISTRICT?

PUEBLO WEST METROPOLITAN DISTRICT BALLOT ISSUE 6D (Vote Yes/For or No/Against)

WITHOUT IMPOSING ANY NEW TAX OR INCREASING THE RATE OF ANY EXISTING TAX, SHALL THE PUEBLO WEST METROPOLITAN DISTRICT BE PERMITTED TO COLLECT, RETAIN AND SPEND SALES TAX REVENUE IN THE MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF $5,000,000 IN 2023, AND BY WHATEVER AMOUNTS ARE COLLECTED ANNUALLY THEREAFTER BY THE IMPOSITION OF THE 1% SALES TAX APPROVED BY THE VOTERS IN NOVEMBER 2020, WHICH TAX SHALL EXPIRE ON DECEMBER 31, 2030, TO BE USED FOR THE PURPOSES APPROVED IN 2020 AS WELL AS:

STAFFING DISTRICT FIRE STATIONS; AND

CONSTRUCTION OF ADDITIONAL FIRE STATIONS IN PUEBLO WEST

AND SHALL THE DISTRICT BE PERMITTED TO COLLECT, RETAIN AND SPEND ANY REVENUES RECEIVED IN 2021 AND 2022 AS A RESULT OF THE IMPOSITION OF SUCH TAX, AND WITH SUCH REVENUES TO BE COLLECTED, RETAINED OR SPENT AS A VOTER-APPROVED REVENUE CHANGE AND AN EXCEPTION TO THE LIMITS WHICH WOULD OTHERWISE APPLY UNDER SECTION 20 OF ARTICLE X OF THE COLORADO CONSTITUTION OR ANY OTHER LAW.

Find a Voter Polling and Service Center or ballot Drop-Off near you:

The following locations will be available:

Monday - Friday (October 24 – November 7) 8:00A.M.to 5:00P.M.

Saturday (November 5) 8:00A.M. to 12:00P.M.

Tuesday (November 8) (Election Day) 7:00A.M. to 7:00P.M.

Pueblo County Election Department

720 N. Main St., Ste. 240

Pueblo, CO 81003

Colorado State Fair Colorado Building

1001 Beulah Ave.

Pueblo, CO 81004

Pueblo West Library

298 S. Joe Martinez Blvd.

Pueblo West, CO 81007

Pueblo Housing & Human Services

2631 E. 4th. St.

Pueblo, CO 81001

Tom L. & Anna Marie Giodone Library

24655 US Hwy 50 East

Pueblo, CO 81006

Colorado City Metropolitan District

4497 Bent Brothers Blvd.

Colorado City, CO 81019

The following locations will be available:

Monday - Friday (October 24 – November 7) 8:00A.M.to 5:00P.M.

Tuesday (November 8) (Election Day) 7:00A.M. to 7:00P.M.

Colorado State University Pueblo (Occhiato Bldg.)

4497 Bent Brothers Blvd.

Pueblo, CO 81001

Pueblo Community College

900 W. Orman Ave.

Pueblo, CO 81004 (Ballroom)

Outdoor Drive-Up Drop-Off

Pueblo County Courthouse

215 W. 10th St., Pueblo, CO

81003 (West Side-Court St)

Monday (November 7) 8:00A.M.to 5:00P.M.

Tuesday (November 8) (Election Day) 7:00A.M. to 7:00P.M

24 Hour Secure Outdoor Ballot Drop-Boxes

Pueblo County Election Office

720 N. Main St. Pueblo, CO 81003

(Back of Building)

Pueblo County Courthouse

215 W. 10th. St. Pueblo, CO 81003

(East Side of Courthouse)

Colorado State Fair (Temporarily Relocated Location)

1001 Beulah Ave.

Pueblo, CO 81004

(Outside the gate on Beulah)

Lamb Branch Library

2525 S. Pueblo Blvd.

Pueblo, CO 81005

Pueblo Rural Fire

29912 US-50 BUS. Pueblo, CO 81006

Pueblo County Sheriff's Substation

320 E. Joe Martinez Blvd.

Pueblo West, Co 81007

Colorado State University Pueblo

2200 Bonforte Blvd.

Pueblo, CO 81001

Pueblo Community College

900 W. Orman Ave.

Pueblo, CO 81004

Colorado City Metropolitan District

4497 Bent Brothers Blvd.

Colorado City, CO 81019

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.