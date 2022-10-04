2022 General Election: What's on the ballot and where to vote in Custer County

CUSTER COUNTY — News5 is helping you prepare for the November 8, 2022 Colorado General Election with guides to find out what's on the ballot, what it means to you, and where to deliver your ballot across the region. Colorado has used a mail-in ballot system for years that's been touted as one of the safest methods.

Deadlines for the General Election:



Monday, October 17 - First day ballots can be mailed out

Friday, October 21 - Deadline for all ballots to be mailed out

Monday, October 24 - Ballot drop boxes open

Monday, October 31 - Last day to submit an application to register to vote through the mail, a voter registration agency, a local driver's license examination facility, or online to receive a mail ballot for the 2022 General Election.

Tuesday, November 8 - Election Day - All ballots must be received by county clerks no later than 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, November 16 - Last day for military and overseas elector ballots to be received by county clerks

Friday, November 18 - Deadline for County Clerks to tabulate all mail-in and in-person votes

Not sure if you are registered to vote in Colorado? Use the state's Find My Voter Registration system.

See the Custer County Sample Ballots C1, RE2

Here's where to find a Voter Service and Polling Center in Custer County. Days and times of operation vary by location.

Custer County Clerk & Recorder's site

Custer County Court House

205 S. 6th St.

Westcliffe, CO 81252

719-783-2441

Election Service Hours

Monday - Friday Oct. 24 - Nov. 7, 2022 8:00 am - 4:00 pm

Saturday November 5th 8:00 am - 12:00 noon

Tuesday November 8th 7:00 am - 7:00 pm

Ballot Drop Box Locations

Westcliffe Location:

Custer County Court House

205 S 6th st Westcliffe, CO 81252

(at the back door)

Wetmore Location:

Wetmore Community Bldg.

95 County Road 393

Wetmore, CO 81253

Information from the Custer County Official Sample Ballot for the 2022 General Election

listed in the same order as the ballot

Federal Offices

United States Senator (Vote for One)



Michael Bennet - Democratic

Joe O'Dea - Republican

T.J. Cole - Unity

Brian Peotter - Libertarian

Frank Atwood - Approval Voting

*(Signed declaration to limit service to no more than 2 terms)

*(Signed declaration to limit service to no more than 2 terms) Write-in

Representative to the 118th United States Congress - District 7 (Vote for One)



Britanny Pettersen - Democratic

Erik Aadland - Republican

Ross Klopf - Libertarian

Critter Milton - Unity

Write-in

State Offices

Governor/Lieutenant Governor (Vote for One Pair)



Heidi Ganahl / Danny Moore - Republican

Jared Polis / Dianne Primavera - Democratic

Paul Noël Fiorino / Cynthia Munhos de Aquino Sirianni - Unity

Danielle Neuschwanger / Darryl Gibbs - American Constitution

Kevin Ruskusky / Michele Poague - Librertarian

Write-in

Secretary of State (Vote for One)



Pam Anderson - Republican

Jena Griswold - Democrat

Gary Swing - Unit

Jan Kok - Approval Voting

Amanda Campbell - American Constitution

Benne Rutledge - Libertarian

State Treasurer (Vote for One)



Dave Young - Democratic

Lang Sias - Republican

Anthony J Delgado - Libertarian

Attorney General (Vote for One)



John Kellner - Republican

Phil Weiser - Democratic

William F. Robinson III - Libertarian

Write-in

State Board of Education Member - At Large (Vote for One)



Kathy Plomer - Democratic

Dan Maloit - Republican

Ryan Van Gundy - Libertarian

Eric Bobenstab - Unity

State Senator District 4 (Vote for One)



Mark Baisley - Republican

Jeff Ravage - Democratic

State Representative District 60 (Vote for One)



Kathryn Green - Democratic

Stephanie Luck - Republican

County Offices

County Commissioner - District 1 (Vote for One)



William R. (Bill) Canda - Republican

Deb Adams - Unaffiliated

County Clerk and Recorder (Vote for One)



Kelley S. Camper - Republican

County Treasurer (Vote for One)



Virginia Trujillo - Republican

County Assessor (Vote for One)



J.D. Henrich - Republican

County Sheriff (Vote for One)



Lloyd Rich Smith - Republican

County Surveyor (Vote for One)

*there are no candidates for this office

County Coroner (Vote for One)



Bradford Lewis Baltzly - Republican

Russell Johnson - Unaffiliated



Judicial Retention Questions

Colorado Court of Appeals Judge (Vote YES or NO)



Shall Judge Jaclyn Casey Brown of the Colorado Court of Appeals be retained in office?

Shall Judge Terry Fox of the Colorado Court of Appeals be retained in office?

Shall Judge Chrisna Finzel Gomez of the Colorado Court of Appeals be retained in office?

Shall Judge Mahew D. Grove of the Colorado Court of Appeals be retained in office?

Shall Judge Sueanna P. Johnson of the Colorado Court of Appeals be retained in office?

Shall Judge Lino S. Lipinsky de Orlov of the Colorado Court of Appeals be retained in office?

Shall Judge Nee V. Pawar of the Colorado Court of Appeals be retained in office?

Shall Judge David H. Yun of the Colorado Court of Appeals be retained in office?

District Court Judge - 11th Judicial District



Shall Judge Patrick William Murphy of the 11th Judicial District be retained in office?

Questions or Issues:

Ballot questions referred by the general assembly or any political subdivision are listed by letter, and ballot questions initiated by the people are listed numerically. A ballot question listed as an "amendment: proposes a change to the Colorado constitution, and a ballot question listed as a "proposition" proposes a change to the Colorado Revised Statutes. A "yes/for" vote on any ballot question is a vote in favor of changing current law or existing circumstances, and a "no/against" vote on any ballot question is a vote against changing current law or existing circumstances.

Read more about each Statewide Question or Issue in the 2022 State Ballot Information Booklet (aka The Blue Book)

State Ballot Measures

Amendment D (CONSTITUTIONAL) New 23rd Judicial District Judges

Shall there be an amendment to the Colorado constitution concerning judges of the newly created twenty-third judicial district, and, in connection therewith, directing the governor to designate judges from the eighteenth judicial district to serve the remainder of their terms in the twenty-third judicial district and requiring a judge so designated to establish residency within the twenty-third judicial district?

Amendment E (CONSTITUTIONAL) Extend Homestead Exemption to Gold Star Spouses

Shall there be an amendment to the Colorado constitution concerning the extension of the property tax exemption for qualifying seniors and disabled veterans to the surviving spouse of a United States armed forces service member who died in the line of duty or veteran whose death resulted from a service-related injury or disease?

Amendment F (CONSTITUTIONAL) Changes to Charitable Gaming Operations

Shall there be an amendment to the Colorado constitution concerning the conduct of charitable gaming activities, and, in connection therewith, allowing managers and operators to be paid and repealing the required period of a charitable organization’s continuous existence before obtaining a charitable gaming license?

Proposition FF (STATUTORY) Healthy School Meals for All

SHALL STATE TAXES BE INCREASED $100,727,820 ANNUALLY BY A CHANGE TO THE COLORADO REVISED STATUTES THAT, TO SUPPORT HEALTHY MEALS FOR PUBLIC SCHOOL STUDENTS, INCREASES STATE TAXABLE INCOME ONLY FOR INDIVIDUALS WHO HAVE FEDERAL TAXABLE INCOME OF $300,000 OR MORE BY LIMITING ITEMIZED OR STANDARD STATE INCOME TAX DEDUCTIONS TO $12,000 FOR SINGLE TAX RETURN FILERS AND $16,000 FOR JOINT TAX RETURN FILERS, AND, IN CONNECTION THEREWITH, CREATING THE HEALTHY SCHOOL MEALS FOR ALL PROGRAM TO PROVIDE FREE SCHOOL MEALS TO STUDENTS IN PUBLIC SCHOOLS; PROVIDING GRANTS FOR PARTICIPATING SCHOOLS TO PURCHASE COLORADO GROWN, RAISED, OR PROCESSED PRODUCTS, TO INCREASE WAGES OR PROVIDE STIPENDS FOR EMPLOYEES WHO PREPARE AND SERVE SCHOOL MEALS, AND TO CREATE PARENT AND STUDENT ADVISORY COMMITTEES TO PROVIDE ADVICE TO ENSURE SCHOOL MEALS ARE HEALTHY AND APPEALING TO ALL STUDENTS; AND CREATING A PROGRAM TO ASSIST IN PROMOTING COLORADO FOOD PRODUCTS AND PREPARING SCHOOL MEALS USING BASIC NUTRITIOUS INGREDIENTS WITH MINIMAL RELIANCE ON PROCESSED PRODUCTS?

Proposition GG (STATUTORY) Add Tax Information to Petitions and Ballots

Shall there be a change to the Colorado Revised Statutes requiring that the ballot title and fiscal summary for any ballot initiative that increases or decreases state income tax rates include a table showing the average tax change for tax filers in different income categories?

Proposition 121 (STATUTORY) State Income Tax Rate Reduction

Shall there be a change to the Colorado Revised Statutes reducing the state income tax rate from 4.55% to 4.40%?

Proposition 122 (STATUTORY) Access to Natural Psychedelic Substances

Shall there be a change to the Colorado Revised Statutes concerning legal regulated access to natural medicine for persons 21 years of age or older, and, in connection therewith, defining natural medicine as certain plants or fungi that affect a person’s mental health and are controlled substances under state law; establishing a natural medicine regulated access program for supervised care, and requiring the department of regulatory agencies to implement the program and comprehensively regulate natural medicine to protect public health and safety; creating an advisory board to advise the department as to the implementation of the program; granting a local government limited authority to regulate the time, place, and manner of providing natural medicine services; allowing limited personal possession, use, and uncompensated sharing of natural medicine; providing specified protections under state law, including criminal and civil immunity, for authorized providers and users of natural medicine; and, in limited circumstances, allowing the retroactive removal and reduction of criminal penalties related to the possession, use, and sale of natural medicine?

Proposition 123 (STATUTORY) Dedicate Revenue for Affordable Housing Programs

Shall there be a change to the Colorado Revised Statutes concerning statewide funding for additional affordable housing, and, in connection therewith, dedicating state revenues collected from an existing tax of one-tenth of one percent on federal taxable income of every individual, estate, trust, and corporation, as defined in law, for affordable housing and exempting the dedicated revenues from the constitutional limitation on state fiscal year spending; allocating 60% of the dedicated revenues to affordable housing financing programs that will reduce rents, purchase land for affordable housing development, and build assets for renters; allocating 40% of the dedicated revenues to programs that support affordable home ownership, serve persons experiencing homelessness, and support local planning capacity; requiring local governments that seek additional affordable housing funding to expedite development approvals for affordable housing projects and commit to increasing the number of affordable housing units by 3% annually; and specifying that the dedicated revenues shall not supplant existing appropriations for affordable housing programs?

Proposition 124 (STATUTORY) Increase Allowable Liquor Store Locations

Shall there be a change to the Colorado Revised Statutes concerning increasing the number of retail liquor store licenses in which a person may hold an interest, and, in connection therewith, phasing in the increase by allowing up to 8 licenses by December 31, 2026, up to 13 licenses by December 31, 2031, up to 20 licenses by December 31, 2036, and an unlimited number of licenses on or after January 1, 2037?

Proposition 125 (STATUTORY) Allow Grocery and Convenience Stores to Sell Wine

Shall there be a change to the Colorado Revised Statutes concerning the expansion of retail sale of alcohol beverages, and, in connection therewith, establishing a new fermented malt beverage and wine retailer license for off-site consumption to allow grocery stores, convenience stores, and other business establishments licensed to sell fermented malt beverages, such as beer, for off-site consumption to also sell wine; automatically converting such a fermented malt beverage retailer license to the new license; and allowing fermented malt beverage and wine retailer licensees to conduct tastings if approved by the local licensing authority?

Proposition 126 (STATUTORY) Third-Party Delivery of Alcohol Beverages

Shall there be a change to the Colorado Revised Statutes concerning authorization for the third-party delivery of alcohol beverages, and, in connection therewith, allowing retail establishments licensed to sell alcohol beverages for on-site or off-site consumption to deliver all types of alcohol beverages to a person twenty-one years of age or older through a third-party delivery service that obtains a delivery service permit; prohibiting the delivery of alcohol beverages to a person who is under 21 years of age, is intoxicated, or fails to provide proof of identification; removing the limit on the percentage of gross sales revenues a licensee may receive from alcohol beverage deliveries; and allowing a technology services company, without obtaining a third-party delivery service permit, to provide software or a digital network application that connects consumers and licensed retailers for the delivery of alcohol beverages?

School District Ballot Measures

Custer County School District C-1 Ballot Question 4A

The Board of Education of Custer County Schools at a regular meeting held on June 14, 2022, adopted a plan for eliminating the current director district plan of representation and replacing it with an at-large plan of representation. Such plan has been on file in the administrative office of the school district in accordance with law.



For the proposed at-large plan of representation

Against the proposed at-large plan of representation

Ballot Issue #5A: Fremont School District RE-2 Bonds (Vote Yes/For or No/Against)

SHALL FREMONT SCHOOL DISTRICT RE-2 DEBT BE INCREASED UP TO $25 MILLION WITH A REPAYMENT COST OF UP TO $46.5 MILLION, AND WITHOUT IMPOSING A NEW TAX SHALL ANNUAL BOND REDEMPTION TAXES APPROVED BY DISTRICT VOTERS IN 2003 BE EXTENDED TO PAY SUCH NEW DEBT INCURRED FOR THE PURPOSE OF ACQUIRING, CONSTRUCTING, REPAIRING AND IMPROVING DISTRICT CAPITAL ASSETS INCLUDING, AMONG OTHER THINGS:

PENROSE ELEMENTARY: SECURITY AND SAFETY IMPROVEMENTS AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE AND INTERIOR CLASSROOMS, AND AN ADA RAMP INTO THE CAFETERIA AND GYMNASIUM FOR IMPROVED ACCESS;

FREMONT ELEMENTARY: SECURITY AND SAFETY IMPROVEMENTS AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE, A NEW ATTACHED MULTI-PURPOSE CAFETERIA, AND NEW PARENT/BUS DROP-OFF/PICK-UP AREAS; AND

FLORENCE JR/SR HIGH SCHOOL: SECURITY AND SAFETY IMPROVEMENTS AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE, AN ADDITIONAL AUXILIARY GYM/LOCKER ROOMS, AND INSTRUCTIONAL SPACE IMPROVEMENTS TO EXPAND CAREER AND TECHNICAL EDUCATION LEARNING AREAS:

THROUGH ISSUANCE OF GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS WHICH SHALL BEAR INTEREST, MATURE, BE SUBJECT TO REDEMPTION, WITH OR WITHOUT PREMIUM, AND BE ISSUED AT SUCH TIME, AT SUCH PRICE (AT, ABOVE OR BELOW PAR) AND IN SUCH MANNER AND CONTAINING SUCH TERMS, NOT INCONSISTENT WITH THIS BALLOT ISSUE, AS THE BOARD OF EDUCATION MAY DETERMINE; AND SHALL AD VALOREM PROPERTY TAXES BE LEVIED WITHOUT LIMIT AS TO THE MILL RATE BUT BY NOT MORE THAN $1.92 MILLION ANNUALLY, TO GENERATE AMOUNTS SUFFICIENT IN EACH YEAR TO PAY THE PRINCIPAL OF AND INTEREST ON THE BONDS AND TO FUND ANY RESERVES FOR THE PAYMENT THEREOF?

