Breaking down what is on the Colorado Ballot

Election Day is just a week away and this year, the Colorado Ballot has a lot to break down and digest. But there is a resource that will help voters learn more about the 11 statewide ballot measures and additional information on the ballot.

Colorado’s Ballot Information Booklet provides context on what you will be voting for this election. The information is divided into four sections. It’s thick, so you might want to give yourself time to do some research before you vote.

Section one has descriptions of the measures on the ballot, followed by arguments for and against the measure. Section two has the title that appears on the ballot, and the legal language of each measure. New laws are capitalized, and the laws that are being eliminated will appear in strikeout type.

Section three has information on the performances of the Colorado court of appeals judges, put together by the state commission and district commissions on judicial performances. Section four will have basic information on local election officials...

It’s important to keep in mind that election security is a top priority in Colorado. We spoke with Chuck Broerman, the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder, about how your vote will be kept safe.

“We have our layers of security that are in place. Our chain of custody laws. We have, as I said, everything on video from the time it goes to the drop box, we have cameras, and our rooms have windows all the way around so the public and poll watchers can watch and observe. We have a very robust way of physically safeguarding your vote,” said Broerman.

Each of these booklets was mailed out to Colorado residents, but if you did not receive one, or lost yours, you can visit the booklet here.

____

