Thursday night marks four years since the deadly mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. Five people were shot and killed at the LGBTQ+ nightclub.

Related: Past coverage from KOAA on the Club Q mass shooting

It was the night of November 19, 2022, when a shooter walked into Club Q near North Academy Boulevard and North Carefree Circle and opened fire.

Five people were killed: Ashley Paugh, Daniel Aston, Derrick Rump, Raymond Green Vance and Kelly Loving. Another 25 people were injured.

Watch below: Families and victims file lawsuits against El Paso County officials and Club Q owners

Families and victims file lawsuits against El Paso County officials and Club Q owners

The convicted Club Q shooter pleaded guilty to 74 federal hate crime and gun crime charges in 2024. He was sentenced to 55 life terms in prison.

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