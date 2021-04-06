Election Day: Ballots due by 7 p.m. for Colorado Springs Municipal Election

COLORADO SPRINGS — Today is the day ballots are for the Colorado Springs Municipal Election. The deadline is 7 p.m. tonight to return your ballot when selecting for the six contested city council seats and answering a ballot question on ballot language in the future.

City Council is made up of nine residents, six of which represent specific areas of the city. The remaining three are at-large members elected in a separate election.

You can find out which district you live in by visiting the following link: Colorado Springs City Council- Find my District.

Click here for a sample ballot

KOAA News5, the Gazette, and the Southeastern Express teamed up this year to bring you online forums with all of the candidates. You can watch these events by following the links below or visiting our streaming platform, KOAA News5, on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV or AndroidTV.

All City of Colorado Springs ballot drop-off locations close at 7 p.m. today.

LOCATION ADDRESS (Main Location) City Clerk's OfficeCity Administration Building 30 South Nevada Ave., Suite 101 Bear Creek Park, Community Garden 2002 Creek Crossing Black Forest Park-n-Ride 7530 Black Forest Rd. Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers 13071 Bass Pro Dr. Broadmoor Towne Center at Southgate 2007 Southgate Rd. Citadel Mall Northside 750 Citadel Dr. E. Colorado Springs Senior Center 1514 North Hancock Ave. Cottonwood Creek Recreational Center 3920 Dublin Blvd. El Paso County Citizens Service Center 1675 West Garden of the Gods Rd. El Paso County Downtown-Centennial Hall 200 South Cascade Ave. El Paso County Fort Carson Branch 6351 Wetzel Ave., Bldg. 1525 El Paso County North-Union Town Center Branch 8830 North Union Blvd. El Paso County Southeast-Powers Branch 5650 Industrial Pl., Suite 100 First and Main New Center Point Leon Young Sports Complex 1335 S. Chelton Rd. Pikes Peak Regional Development Center 2880 International Cir. PPCC (Rampart Range) 2070 lnterquest Pkwy. PPLD-East Library 5550 North Union Blvd. PPLD-Library 21c 1175 Chapel Hills Dr. Rocky Mountain Calvary 4285 N. Academy Blvd. Tiffany Square U-Haul Moving & Storage 6805 Corporate Dr. UCCS - Kraemer Family Library 1420 Austin Bluffs Pkwy. Vista Grande Baptist Church 5680 Stetson Hills Blvd. Wilson Ranch Pool 2335 Allegheny Dr.

