Election Day: Ballots due by 7 p.m. for Colorado Springs Municipal Election

Posted at 5:47 AM, Apr 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-06 07:49:44-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — Today is the day ballots are for the Colorado Springs Municipal Election. The deadline is 7 p.m. tonight to return your ballot when selecting for the six contested city council seats and answering a ballot question on ballot language in the future.

City Council is made up of nine residents, six of which represent specific areas of the city. The remaining three are at-large members elected in a separate election.

You can find out which district you live in by visiting the following link: Colorado Springs City Council- Find my District.

Click here for a sample ballot

KOAA News5, the Gazette, and the Southeastern Express teamed up this year to bring you online forums with all of the candidates. You can watch these events by following the links below or visiting our streaming platform, KOAA News5, on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV or AndroidTV.

Learn more about the candidates by visiting our Election Watch page

All City of Colorado Springs ballot drop-off locations close at 7 p.m. today.

LOCATIONADDRESS
(Main Location) City Clerk's OfficeCity Administration Building30 South Nevada Ave., Suite 101
Bear Creek Park, Community Garden2002 Creek Crossing
Black Forest Park-n-Ride7530 Black Forest Rd.
Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers13071 Bass Pro Dr.
Broadmoor Towne Center at Southgate2007 Southgate Rd.
Citadel Mall Northside750 Citadel Dr. E.
Colorado Springs Senior Center1514 North Hancock Ave.
Cottonwood Creek Recreational Center3920 Dublin Blvd.
El Paso County Citizens Service Center1675 West Garden of the Gods Rd.
El Paso County Downtown-Centennial Hall200 South Cascade Ave.
El Paso County Fort Carson Branch6351 Wetzel Ave., Bldg. 1525
El Paso County North-Union Town Center Branch8830 North Union Blvd.
El Paso County Southeast-Powers Branch5650 Industrial Pl., Suite 100
First and MainNew Center Point
Leon Young Sports Complex1335 S. Chelton Rd.
Pikes Peak Regional Development Center2880 International Cir.
PPCC (Rampart Range)2070 lnterquest Pkwy.
PPLD-East Library5550 North Union Blvd.
PPLD-Library 21c1175 Chapel Hills Dr.
Rocky Mountain Calvary4285 N. Academy Blvd.
Tiffany Square U-Haul Moving & Storage6805 Corporate Dr.
UCCS - Kraemer Family Library1420 Austin Bluffs Pkwy.
Vista Grande Baptist Church5680 Stetson Hills Blvd.
Wilson Ranch Pool2335 Allegheny Dr.

