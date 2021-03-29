Colorado Springs City Council District 2 Candidate Forum

COLORADO SPRINGS — KOAA News5 and The Gazette are teaming up to bring you live Zoom townhalls that will give you a chance to ask the 21 candidates for six City Council seats your questions and hear their answers.

We heard from District 2 candidates David Noblitt, Dave Geislinger and Randy Helms will take questions. Candidate Jay Inman is unable to attend. Learn more about the candidates by visiting our Election Watch page.

The forum was be moderated by reporters Alasyn Zimmerman of KOAA and Mary Shinn of the Gazette.

Watch the forums live or on your time with KOAA News5 streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV or Android TV. Learn more at koaa.com/apps.

Each day at 12:30 p.m. in the coming days, we'll stream a town hall to our digital platforms featuring the candidates from one city council district running in the April 6 election.

