WATCH LIVE: Colorado Springs City Council District 4 Candidate Forum

COLORADO SPRINGS — KOAA News5 and The Gazette are teaming up to bring you live Zoom townhalls that will give you a chance to ask the 21 candidates for six City Council seats your questions and hear their answers.

At 12:30 p.m today (Friday, March 26), we'll hear from District 4 candidates Regina English and Yolanda Avila. Learn more about the candidates by visiting our Election Watch page.

The forum will be moderated by reporters Alasyn Zimmerman of KOAA and Mary Shinn of the Gazette. Viewers signed in and watching the forums can submit written questions while the candidates discuss the issues most important to Colorado Springs. You can sign in for any one of the forums at gazette.com/election.

Watch the forums live or on your time with KOAA News5 streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV or Android TV. Learn more at koaa.com/apps.

Each day at 12:30 p.m. in the coming days, we'll stream a town hall to our digital platforms featuring the candidates from one city council district running in the April 6 election.

Candidate Forums:



