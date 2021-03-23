COLORADO SPRINGS — KOAA News5 and The Gazette are teaming up to bring you live Zoom townhalls that will give you a chance to ask the 21 candidates for six City Council seats your questions and hear their answers.

At 12:30 p.m today (Tuesday, March 23), we'll hear from District 5 candidates Nancy Henjum, Matt Zelenok, Karlie Van Arnam, Justin Hermes and Mary Elizabeth Fabian.. Learn more about the candidates by visiting our Election Watch page

The forum will be moderated by reporters Alasyn Zimmerman of KOAA and Mary Shinn of the Gazette. Viewers signed in and watching the forums can submit written questions while the candidates discuss the issues most important to Colorado Springs. You can sign in for any one of the forums at gazette.com/election.

Watch the forums live or on your time with KOAA News5 streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV or Android TV. Learn more at koaa.com/apps.

Colorado Springs City Council District 5 Candidate Forum

Each day at 12:30 p.m. in the coming days, we'll stream a town hall to our digital platforms featuring the candidates from one city council district running in the April 6 election.

Remaining Candidate Forums:

Thursday, March 25- 12:30 p.m., District 3 forum will feature Richard Skorman, Henry McCall, Art Glynn and Olivia Lupia.

Friday, March 26 - 12:30 p.m., District 4 candidates Regina English and Yolanda Avila will debate.

Monday, March 29 - 12:30 p.m., District 2 candidates David Noblitt, Dave Geislinger and Randy Helms will take questions. Candidate Jay Inman is unable to attend.

Tuesday, March 30 - 12:30 p.m., District 6 candidates Mike O’Malley and Garfield Johnson. (prerecorded for logistical reasons, so please send your questions in advance to mary.shinn@gazette.com or Alasyn.Zimmerman@koaa.com and they will make every effort to ask them during the recording.)

Learn more about the candidates by visiting our Election Watch page

