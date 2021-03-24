COLORADO SPRINGS — KOAA News5 and the Southeast Express team up to bring you a forum with the candidates for Colorado Springs City Council District 4.

We heard from candidates Regina English and Yolanda Avila on KOAA News5 streaming platforms, the News5 App, and KOAA.com.

News5 and Southeast Express City Council District 4 Candidate Forum

In this virtual community conversation the candidates spoke about their plans if elected or re-elected, their stance on issues impacting the southeastern portion of Colorado Springs, and what role this office can play in impacting the overall culture and economy of the city.

The event was moderated by News5's Alasyn Zimmerman and Patrice Ravenscroft of the Southeast Express.

Ballots for the April 6 municipal election should already have arrived in your mailbox.

News5 is also partnering with The Gazette to bring you forums for districts across the city. The forums will be moderated by reporters Alasyn Zimmerman of KOAA and Mary Shinn of the Gazette.

Link: Colorado Springs City Council District 5 Candidate Forum

Thursday, March 25 - 12:30 p.m., District 3 candidates Richard Skorman, Henry McCall, Art Glynn and Olivia Lupia.

Monday, March 29 - 12:30 p.m., District 2 candidates David Noblitt, Dave Geislinger and Randy Helms will take questions. Candidate Jay Inman is unable to attend.

Tuesday, March 30 - 12:30 p.m., District 6 candidates Mike O’Malley and Garfield Johnson. (prerecorded for logistical reasons, so please send your questions in advance to mary.shinn@gazette.com or Alasyn.Zimmerman@koaa.com and they will make every effort to ask them during the recording.)

