Accused UCCS shooter faces new charges after allegedly assaulting a deputy

COLORADO SPRINGS — Nicholas Jordan, who is currently accused of shooting and killing two people in a University of Colorado Colorado Springs dorm room, now faces new charges after allegedly assaulting an El Paso County Sheriff's deputy.

According to an arrest affidavit given to our news partner, The Gazette, Jordan is facing assault charges for allegedly punching the deputy while in the El Paso County Jail last week.

The affidavit states that surveillance video captured the moment that Jordan punched Deputy Dustin Bentley in the face as he was opening his jail cell on Wednesday, March 20.

According to the document, Bentley eventually pushed Jordan back inside his cell where Bentley was struck in the face by Jordan several more times.

After the alleged assault, Jordan was restrained by several other deputies who came to assist.

The arrest affidavit states that Deputy Bentley received several injuries from the altercation, including bruises on his face, arm, and elbow.

The affidavit states that law enforcement interviewed Jordan after the incident. During their questioning, Jordan said that he had come to the decision to assault the deputy over a dispute they had earlier that day.

Jordan claimed that he had asked Bentley for cleaning supplies to clean the toilet in his cell, but that Bentley ignored his request.

The affidavit also goes on to state that the denial of cleaning supplies had made Jordan "irate" enough to "swing" on Bentley the next time he opened his jail cell.

Jordan is set to appear in court Wednesday afternoon regarding this altercation.

Jordan is being held in the El Paso County Jail on a $5 million bond for allegedly shooting and killing fellow UCCS student and roomate, Samuel Knopp, and Celie Rain Montgomery on the morning of February 16.

According to the arrest affidavit for the accused shooting, Knopp and Jordan had a tumultuous relationship. Jordan even reportedly once threatened to kill Knopp over taking out the trash.

