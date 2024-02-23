Affidavit: UCCS shooting suspect threatened to kill roommate over taking out trash

COLORADO SPRINGS — Arrest documents for the suspect accused of killing two people on the University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS) campus last week say Nicholas Jordan threatened to kill his roommate over a household chore.

The shooting happened last Friday at a Crestone House, a UCCS dorm. Police say the dorm included a common area with four bedrooms, but only three of the bedrooms were occupied. The suspect, Nicholas Jordan lived in one of the rooms as did one of the victims, Samuel Knopp. The other victim was identified as Celie Montgomery, a woman who was not enrolled at the University.

Montgomery's connection to Knopp or Jordan is unknown.

Police say both roommates had filed complaints against Jordan for unsafe living conditions and smoking marijuana and cigarettes in the room.

The arrest affidavit was released Friday morning after a judge ordered it to be unsealed. Police say the third roommate, who is identified in the documents reported the shooting to police after waking up to the sound of gunshots and someone moaning.

Documents show when officers arrived they found Sam Knopp and Celie Montgomery's bodies in one of the bedrooms.

The third roommate told police there had been an argument between Knopp and Jordan over a bag of trash that Knopp placed near Jordan's door in January. It was then police said Jordan threatened to kill Knopp if he had asked him to take out the trash again. Detectives said the argument was confirmed by UCCS Police and Housing documents.

Detectives reported a camera outside of the dorm showed a person in dark clothing walking toward the entry of the dorm. Police say it matched an entry log for Jordan's electronic access to the dorm. The camera is not in plain sight and is only known to CSPD. Other cameras are in plain sight near the parking garage and southwest entrance to the dorm. Police believe Jordan parked farther away to avoid being seen on those cameras.

Detectives say UCCS reported Jordan filed a request to withdraw from classes and housing at the university the day before on Thursday afternoon.

To read the full affidavit visit the link here: UCCS Shooting Affidavit.

