Identity of suspect related to the UCCS shooting confirmed by CSPD

In a Sunday release, Colorado Springs police admitted they are intentionally withholding information related to a Friday shooting that left two dead inside UCCS student housing.
Posted at 1:25 PM, Feb 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-19 15:39:40-05

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The identity of the suspect arrested in relation to the UCCS shooting incident on Friday has been confirmed by the Colorado Springs Police Department.

The suspect is 25-year-old Nicholas Jordan of Detroit, Michigan.

CSPD arrested Jordan without any incident near the 4900 block of Cliff Point Circle East in Colorado Springs Monday morning before 8 a.m.

Jordan was arrested on a warrant for two counts of Murder in the First Degree.

CSPD reports this is an isolated incident between those who knew each other and not a random attack on students at the university.

UCCS has confirmed Jordan is a current student at the university.

