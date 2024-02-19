Identity of suspect related to the UCCS shooting confirmed by CSPD

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The identity of the suspect arrested in relation to the UCCS shooting incident on Friday has been confirmed by the Colorado Springs Police Department.

The suspect is 25-year-old Nicholas Jordan of Detroit, Michigan.

CSPD arrested Jordan without any incident near the 4900 block of Cliff Point Circle East in Colorado Springs Monday morning before 8 a.m.

Jordan was arrested on a warrant for two counts of Murder in the First Degree.

CSPD reports this is an isolated incident between those who knew each other and not a random attack on students at the university.

UCCS has confirmed Jordan is a current student at the university.

KOAA will post updates as we receive them.

