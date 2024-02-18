Campus shooting victims identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Authorities have released the identities of the two adults killed in a shooting early Friday morning in a dormitory on campus at UCCS. The El Paso County Coroner's Office conducted autopsies of Celie Rain Montgomery, 26, of Pueblo, and Samuel Knopp, 24, of Parker. Knopp was a student at UCCS. Montgomery was not registered as a student.

The UCCS Police Department received a report of gunfire at 5:59 a.m. Friday coming from the Crestone House, one of three buildings that make up the Alpine Village Apartments on campus.

Officers found the bodies of Montgomery and Knopp when they reached the room where the shots had originated. They then contacted the Colorado Springs Police Department to assist in the investigation. The CSPD Homicide Unit has assumed responsibility.

"Since the beginning of this investigation, the primary focus has been on the victims of this tragic incident and pursuing justice for them and their families," Ira Cronin, Public Relations Manager for the CSPD, said in a news release Sunday.

"This remains an active investigation, which includes detectives continuing to develop additional investigative leads and suspect information."

Investigators believe the shooting was an isolated incident between parties that were known to one another and was not a random attack against the school or students at the university.

However, Cronin explained that additional details about the shooting will not be released at this time given the case's fluid nature.

He said detectives continue to work round the clock. The department has maintained ongoing communication with the families of the victims. Officers continue to work closely with the UCCS Police Department to ensure campus safety.

"While acknowledging the difficulty of the situation and the withholding of information in the initial stages of the investigation, we owe it to the victims and their families to deliver accountability and justice for this horrific act," Cronin said.

"The families are asking for privacy at this difficult time so they can mourn the loss of their loved ones."

The deaths of Montgomery and Knopp are considered the third and fourth homicides of the year in the City of Colorado Springs. There were two at this time last year.

Anyone with information or who was a witness to this investigation should call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000 to share information with investigators. Contact the Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477 to leave an anonymous tip.

