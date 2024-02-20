Colorado Springs police confirm UCCS shooting suspect was victim’s roommate

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police confirmed on Tuesday morning the suspect in the UCCS campus shooting that left two dead was a roommate with one of the victims.

Nicholas Jordan, 25, was arrested Monday morning, three days after he allegedly shot and killed two people in Crestone House, a dormitory in the Alpine Village community on UCCS campus. Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said he is from Detroit and was found in a vehicle about three miles west of campus.

Samuel Knopp, 24, and Celie Rain Montgomery, 26, were found dead with at least one gunshot wound each just after 6 a.m. on Friday Feb. 16 by UCCS campus police. Reports of shots fired came in at 5:59 a.m.

According to police, Knopp and Jordan were roommates, though the motive and what led to the shooting remain unclear. CSPD noted all three knew each other.

Knopp was a senior studying music and was an “accomplished guitar player,” according to the university. UCCS also confirmed Jordan was a student enrolled in classes at the time of the shooting.

Jordan is due for his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon, according to El Paso County jail records. He’s being charged with two counts of first-degree murder, which can carry a life sentence.

He has a one million dollar bond.

On Tuesday, UCCS students and faculty will return to class for the first time since the Friday shooting.

