The City of Colorado Springs will defend a local firefighter in a civil lawsuit

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — The City of Colorado Springs announced on Monday that they will defend a local firefighter in a civil lawsuit.

The firefighter, Wesley Cosgrove, pleaded guilty to a charge of careless driving resulting in death after a brush truck ran over and killed Mallory Miller in October. According to court documents, Cosgrove is facing fines of over $200, 1-year of unauthorized probation, and and 100 hours of community service.

In November, Colorado Springs City Council voted to not represent Cosgrove because City code prohibits representing citizens in criminal cases.

Now, Miller's daughter, Patricia Cadilli, is suing the City of Colorado Springs in a civil lawsuit. She states that she is entitled to damages under Colorado's Wrongful Death Act as Miller's lineal heir.

In a Work Session on Monday, City Council voted to represent Cosgrove because the case is a civil lawsuit.

____

