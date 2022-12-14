City Council votes against representing a Colorado Springs firefighter in a reckless driving case

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Colorado Springs City Council voted Tuesday to not represent a firefighter in a reckless driving case that resulted in the death of a woman in October.

The council voted 6-2 to deny representation by the city in Colorado Springs Firefighter Wesley Cosgrove.

Cosgrove faces careless driving charges resulting in death for allegedly driving over a woman at Dorchester Park as the Colorado Springs Fire Department was responding to reports of someone setting a tree stump on fire.

For the city to approve representation three factors must be met, and in this case, City Council found that the parameters were not met. They are:

A person has to be acting in the course of his employment A person has to be acting without malice and acting in good faith Has to be in the city's best interest



Erik Lamphere with the District Attorney's Office stated that the 1st point is, "a little bit of an open question, but you could say he was," and the 2nd point is a yes, meaning that the decision was made based on the fact that according to the council, it wasn't in the city's best interest to represent Cosgrove.

