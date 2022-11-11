Colorado Springs Firefighter charged with Careless Driving resulting in death

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Charges were announced against a Colorado Springs Firefighter Friday.

Firefighter Wesley Cosgrove faces a traffic misdemeanor and has been charged with Careless Driving resulting in Death.

Mr. Cosgrove faces charges for his involvement in an October accident that resulted in the death of a woman.

According to Colorado Springs Police, the fire truck was responding to a report of a tree stump on fire when they hit the person. When they checked on the individual, they found that person was deceased.

Wesley Cosgrove was hired with the CSFD on February 2nd, 2002, and currently holds the rank of Firefighter 1st class.

At this time CSFD has said that Cosgrove will be remaining on full duty.

CSFD said they will not be commenting on the situation further as this is an ongoing case.

