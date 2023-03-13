City sued for death of woman run over by fire truck

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — A woman who claims to be the daughter of a woman run over and killed by a Colorado Springs fire truck is suing the city and the firefighter behind the wheel.

The city attorney's office will brief council members about the lawsuit in an open executive session during Monday's work session.

This incident happened on October 16. The fire department reported the victim, Margaret Miller, was lying under blankets at Dorchester Park and was not visible as their brush truck responded to a fire call.

The plaintiff, Patricia Cadilli, says she entitled to damages under Colorado's Wrongful Death Act as Miller's lineal heir.

In November, prosecutors charged firefighter Wesley Cosgrove with misdemeanor Careless Driving Resulting in Death.

