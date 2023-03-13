Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

City sued for death of woman run over by fire truck

Plaintiff claims to be the daughter of the victim
Colorado Springs City Hall
KOAA - File
Colorado Springs City Hall building in downtown.
Colorado Springs City Hall
Posted at 11:02 PM, Mar 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-13 01:02:03-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — A woman who claims to be the daughter of a woman run over and killed by a Colorado Springs fire truck is suing the city and the firefighter behind the wheel.

The city attorney's office will brief council members about the lawsuit in an open executive session during Monday's work session.

This incident happened on October 16. The fire department reported the victim, Margaret Miller, was lying under blankets at Dorchester Park and was not visible as their brush truck responded to a fire call.

The plaintiff, Patricia Cadilli, says she entitled to damages under Colorado's Wrongful Death Act as Miller's lineal heir.

In November, prosecutors charged firefighter Wesley Cosgrove with misdemeanor Careless Driving Resulting in Death.
____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jefferson Awards 480

Jefferson Awards