Person dies after being hit by fire truck

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — One person is dead after they were hit by a fire truck that was responding to a fire in Colorado Springs.

It happened around 3 p.m. Sunday in the area of Dorchester Park. That park is located south of downtown, near I-25 and S. Nevada Ave.

According to Colorado Springs Police, the fire truck was responding to a report of a tree stump on fire when they hit the person. When they went to check on the individual, they found that person was deceased.

The CSPD Major Crash Team has now responded to the scene to take over the investigation.

