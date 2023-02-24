Skyview Apartment residents may now receive $100,000 from the City of Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colorado — In a special work session, Pueblo City Council discussed giving $100,000 to residents who have been displaced to due to a water main break at the Skyview Apartments.

On Mon. Feb. 13, City Council voted to grant residents $50,000 to help them get into hotels. However, after learning that the residents all had renter's insurance, City Councilor Regina Maestri wants to change her vote, which struck the special work session to happen.

During the work session, the council discussed doubling the original amount of money to $100,000. However, Maestri still remains skeptical of that plan.

