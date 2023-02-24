Watch Now
Skyview Apartment residents may now receive $100,000 from the City of Pueblo

At a special Work Session tonight, Pueblo City Council discussed a plan to help people forced out of the Skyview Apartments because of a water line break. Council originally voted to provide $50,000 for them to to use on hotel rooms. Now, that plan may be doubled to $100,000. However, City Councilor Regina Maestri is still skeptical about the plan. She originally voted for it before learning that the residents were required to have rental insurance. She said she she wants to change her vote after that information came to light.
Posted at 9:17 PM, Feb 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-23 23:17:51-05

PUEBLO, Colorado — In a special work session, Pueblo City Council discussed giving $100,000 to residents who have been displaced to due to a water main break at the Skyview Apartments.

On Mon. Feb. 13, City Council voted to grant residents $50,000 to help them get into hotels. However, after learning that the residents all had renter's insurance, City Councilor Regina Maestri wants to change her vote, which struck the special work session to happen.

During the work session, the council discussed doubling the original amount of money to $100,000. However, Maestri still remains skeptical of that plan.

