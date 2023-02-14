Pueblo residents play waiting game for rent refunds after getting kicked out of apartment

PUEBLO, CO — PUEBLO, COLORADO— It's been one week since Skyview Apartment residents were told to vacate in three days. The back building's sewage water got into the boiler room, meaning no water or heat.

"It was stressful, I ain't going to lie, it was really stressful," said one resident Saykai Jenkins. "[Management] didn't do anything, they just gave us our papers."

Jenkins lived at the complex for eight months with his wife and four-year-old son. He reminisced about the excitement of move-in day but said it's gone downhill since.

The property manager said residents will be refunded for January utilities and February rent.

"We're just waiting to hear something from them," said Jenkins.

About 80 residents are also playing the waiting game. The property manager said more than half found a new place and aren't coming back

Jenkins' family is paying out-of-pocket for a hotel. He said he's moving to Denver as soon as they can.

Jenkins said his family got used to no running water. He said the water would turn off every other week for multiple days.

"It would go right off then the hot water was so extremely hot, you'd burn yourself," said Jenkins.

Because of the damage, management is replacing the building's boiler. The property manager said it may take longer to fix than expected.

