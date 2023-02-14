Pueblo displaced residents may get into hotels with the city's help of $50,000

PUEBLO, COLORADO— City council members reached out to POSADA of Pueblo to help get more displaced families into hotels. The council will decide whether to give $50,000 to residents at Monday night's meeting.

"We are so thankful the city reached out to us," said POSADA of Pueblo program manager Josette Garcia.

Skyview Apartment residents were told to get out in three days after a water sewage main backed up into the boiler room cutting water and heat off to the building until it can be fixed.

The $50,000 would help pay for rental insurance deductibles. Residents must pay their insurance company $500-1,000 to get 90 days in a hotel.

"A lot of these families can not afford the deductibles," said Garcia. "All of the POSADA's employees were pretty worried about what these families were going through and where they were going to go."

Call POSADA of Pueblo at (719) 545-8776.

Ten residents are still living in their apartments without water or heat. Angela Varnier lost her job and her car was stolen.

"I feel trapped," said Varnier.

Varnier said she hasn't had much help from management.

"I feel like I'm looked down upon," said Varnier. "It is hard after a while it does wear you down."

Varnier is buying jugs of drinking water out of pocket. She said she showers at her friend's house.

"Anything I could take would be appreciated, so much," said Varnier.

Management gave her a portable heater. Varnier said she often turns her stove on for extra warmth.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.