84 families displaced at Skyview apartments in Pueblo following water main breaks

PUEBLO, CO — Several water main line issues have caused 84 families in Pueblo to be displaced from the Skyview Apartment Complex Thursday.

According to the property manager, several water main breaks occurred under the back of the building.

One of these lines is attached to a sewer line which caused a backup into the boiler room knocking out the building's heat and water.

Residents have been informed they have a total of three days to remove their belongings from their apartments.

The complex says that it will take approximately three months to repair the lines.

The property manager tells News5 it is actively working to help the families find help and resources during the transition period.

If you or your family have been affected here are a few resources in Southern Colorado for emergency housing needs.

Southeast Colorado Red Cross - 523 N. Santa Fe Ave.

Pueblo, CO 81003 Phone: (719) 561-2614

Posada provides supportive services - 501 Belmont Ave, Pueblo CO 81004 Phone: (719) 545-8776

The Pueblo Rescue Mission - 728 W 4th St, Pueblo, CO 81003 Phone: (719) 924-8413

