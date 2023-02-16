Pueblo city council reconsidering $50,000 grant to Skyview Apartment residents

PUEBLO, COLORADO— Posada of Pueblo is working with the city to help Skyview Apartment residents into hotels. City council initially voted to approve $50,000 on Monday.

Council member Regina Maestri told me over the phone, she wants to change her vote to 'no.'

She said she learned residents were required to have rental insurance to live there. Councilor Maestri said it shouldn't be the taxpayers' responsibility to house residents with insurance coverage.

Pueblo City council and Posada will regroup at next week's meeting on Tuesday.

Some residents are staying with friends or family. I caught up with one now living with a stranger she met on Craigslist.

"[I] don't have many friends so I had to post online," said Sarah Ford. As strange as the situation may be, she said she's grateful."

Even as a stranger, he came to my rescue and I'll never forget him even when I'm like 80 years old," said Ford.

Ford called Skyview home for five years. She said there have always been water issues and management failed to fix them.

More than 80 families had three days to get out because of a water line break. Ford said management didn't give her any options.

"[Without] any help what's so whatever and I wish I just meant a little bit more than that," said Ford.

Now she's looking for a new home to call her own.

"I hate to say it but my dreams are kind of smashed so it's hard to have goals or expectations," said Ford.

She's just leaving Skyview without looking back. "I just have to leave disappointed knowing that they failed us," said Ford.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

