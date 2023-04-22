School zone takes effect Monday at Doherty High School

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — The new school zone at Doherty High School will be officially activated on Monday, according to the City of Colorado Springs. The school zone is located on Barnes Rd. between Austin Bluffs Pkwy. and Oro Blanco Dr. The city says that they will have flashing 20 mph peed limit signs, as well as road markings in the area.

The school zone is now in place following the death of Giorgia Trocciola a foreign exchange student who was hit by a vehicle back in March. Back in April, the city announced that a school zone would go into place at Barnes. Rd.

Below is a list of days and times of when the school zone will be active:



Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays: 7 a.m.-7:50 a.m., 3 p.m.-3:50 p.m.

Wednesdays: 7:55 a.m.-8:45 a.m., 3 p.m.-3:50 p.m.

Throughout all of next week, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department will actively patrol the area.

Not all high schools in Colorado Springs have school zones currently, but City Traffic Engineering said they will continue to work with school districts in Colorado Springs to install school zones as needed.

