Teen driver charged by CSPD for the death of Doherty high school student

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Wednesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department announced charges were brought against a teen driver who is allegedly responsible for the death of Giorgia Tricciola.

CSPD says the individual responsible has been charged with Careless Driving Resulting in Death, a class one misdemeanor, punishable by up to a year in jail or a fine up to $1000.

CSPD says they will not be releasing the name of the teen driver.

The Doherty High School community in Colorado Springs is mourning the death of a Giorgia who was struck and killed while using the crosswalk across Barnes Rd Wednesday, March 22nd.

Throughout last week, friends, family members, and staff that knew Giorgia, honored her memory and held a candlelight vigil Friday, March 24th.

"You still feel really empty inside," said the high school's women's tennis assistant coach John Cordasco. He says the student was an exchange student from Italy. "She was a very vibrant, happy, joyful individual, she just brought a lot of happiness to the team," says Cordasco.

Cordasco bought flowers to put on each post of the intersection where she was killed. "I can drive by here and see those flowers up and know that our good friend is well thought of and we're going to miss her," said Cordasco.

Multiple students have been hit crossing Barnes Rd within the past year, including a female hit in April 2022 and a boy struck in October 2022.

Many people in the community say this deadly crash raises a lot of safety concerns. There is a crosswalk for the campus to the west of the main building along Barnes Rd where the speed limit is 35 miles an hour. There isn't a school zone in front of the campus.

The Colorado Springs traffic engineer said most high schools don't have 20 miles per hour school zones. Barnes Rd in front of the school is a 6-lane street with a good amount of traffic between Austin Bluffs and Powers Blvd and as a result of Giorgia's death, the road will now become a school zone.

