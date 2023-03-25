Candlelight vigil held for Doherty High School student killed Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS — “She was, just, overall she was an angel."

Students at Doherty High School remember their classmate, senior Giorgia Tricciola.

"She was so bright and bubbly and smiley like she lit up every room she walked into, and never failed to smile or make others smile," said Brooke Wood, one of her teammates on the school's softball team.

Tricciola was a three-sport athlete, the starting pitcher on the softball team, and was described by her classmates as witty, caring, and welcoming.

"She was one of the first people that I met this year and she would always, like, check in on me to see if I was doing okay, like, ask if I needed anything," said Doherty High School freshman Cason Burgos.

The 17-year-old's life was cut short Wednesday morning after she was hit and killed by a car crossing Barnes Road in front of the high school. Police said the driver ran a red light and Tricciola died at the scene.

"I got to school and I saw everyone wearing red and I saw people crying like even teachers crying and then that just hit me right there. Like, she's gone," said Ellie Chess, a classmate of Tricciola.

On Friday night students and staff gathered for a candlelight vigil at the school's softball field in her honor. The softball team retired her number and released red balloons, one of Tricciola's favorite colors.

"We're definitely going to like keep her close during all of our games, like be thinking about her. Like we won't forget about this. She'll always be with us," said teammate Abigail Kittinger.

