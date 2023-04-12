City installing school zone for Doherty High School after deadly crash

COLORADO SPRINGS— The city's traffic engineer team is installing a 20-mile-per-hour flashing light school zone for Doherty High School. Officials said the decision came the day after the deadly crash on March 22nd.

The city's traffic engineer, Todd Frisbie, said the school zone will be operational within the month of April.

The school zone will have five flashing light signs through the high school boundary on Barnes Road, said Frisbie.

"If there happens to be a crash involving a pedestrian at a lower speed, that crash will likely be less severe," said Frisbie.

Doherty high school parents I spoke with said in order for the school zone to work, police need to enforce it.

"The first week or two of operation, I'll be coordinating with the police department," said Frisbie.

One mom, Jennifer Kirchner, said she will still worry about her freshmen year daughter during lunch, when those lights aren't flashing.

"I'm thrilled that anything is being done, that said, there was a red light, there was a crosswalk and tragedies still happened," said Kirchner.

As of April 12th, about 1,200 people signed the petition to make this happen.

"I cannot as a parent, sit back and hope that she's not the next child not to come home," said Kirchner.

Another mom, Lili Bandonill, said the school zone is too little, too late. She said she ensures her sophomore year daughter doesn't have to cross the street during drop off.

"I don't care if she's 6 or 16; I just don't trust everybody else on this road," said Bandonill.

