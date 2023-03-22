Student using a crosswalk killed when a Jeep hit her outside Doherty High School Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS — Police said the student was using the crosswalk when a black Jeep Wrangler hit her. She was heading into Doherty High School along Barnes Rd, east of Austin Bluffs Pwy.

There are no further details on the driver yet. The name of the student killed hasn't been released yet.

"You still feel really empty inside," said the high school's women's tennis assistant coach John Cordasco.

He said she was an exchange student from Italy.

"She was a very vibrant, happy, joyful individual, she just brought a lot of happiness to the team," said Cordasco.

He bought flowers to put on each post of the intersection where she was killed.

"I can drive by here and see those flowers up and know that our good friend is well thought of and we're going to miss her," said Cordasco.

Cordasco said multiple students have been hit on Barnes Rd already this year.

The flower shop owner across the street said he saw police tape and had a bad feeling.

"Figured what had happen, probably a student been hit...at the time because it's such a bad intersection," said My Floral Shop owner Brian Wilgus.

This deadly crash raises a lot of safety concerns.

There is a crosswalk for the campus to the west of the main building along Barnes Rd where the speed limit is 35 miles an hour. There is no school zone in front of the campus.

The Colorado Springs traffic engineer said most high schools don't have 20 miles per hour school zones. He told News5 it's been in discussion but there are no concrete plans.

Doherty High School classes were canceled for the day. It will reopen Thursday. Crisis counselors will be available to talk with students and staff for the rest of the week.

Doherty High School Principal Lana Flenniken wrote, "It is with great sadness we relay that one student was hit on Barnes Road and has passed away. We will release more information and a plan for the remainder of the week as soon as we are able."

Barnes Rd in front of the school is a 6-lane street with a good amount of traffic between Austin Bluffs and Powers Blvd.

In April 2022, a female was hit while crossing the road. And again in October 2022, a boy crossing the street was struck. Neither was seriously injured.

____

