School zone goes into effect at Doherty High School after death of foreign exchange student

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — A new school zone at Colorado Springs School District 11's Doherty High School is now active after calls for changes to school safety following the death of a student who was struck by a car.

The zone is located on Barnes Rd. between Austin Bluffs Pkwy. and Oro Blanco Dr. Flashing 20 mph speed limit signs are installed, as well as road markings in the area.

The school zone is active :



Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays: 7:00 a.m. - 7:50 a.m., 3:00 p.m. - 3:50 p.m.

Wednesdays: 7:55 a.m. - 8:45 a.m., 3:00 p.m. - 3:50 p.m.

The creation of the school zone follows the death of Giorgia Trocciola, a foreign exchange student, who was hit by a vehicle in March of 2023. The city announced that the school zone would go into place at Barnes. Rd. in April of 2023.

Colorado Springs Police Department officers responded at 7:21 a.m. on Wednesday, March 22, where Trocciola was dead at the scene. The current school zone enforcement would not have spanned this period of time, if it had been in effect.

Throughout the week of Monday, April 24 to Friday, April 28, CSPD officers will actively patrol the area.

Careless driving, speeding, and failure to yield are the top three causes of fatal crashes in Colorado Springs, according to Colorado Springs Police.

"This is a community problem and we all need to take a look at our driving behaviors and see if there [is] something that we can do, ourselves, to improve the driving behaviors in Colorado Springs," said Lt. Steve Noblitt, with the Colorado Springs Police Patrol Support Section.

Not all high schools in Colorado Springs have school zones, but City Traffic Engineering said they will continue to work with school districts in Colorado Springs to install school zones as needed.

