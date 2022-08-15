Remembering and honoring the life of Deputy Andrew Peery

COLORADO SPRINGS — Family, friends and community members will honor the life of El Paso County Deputy Andrew Peery today in a memorial service from New Life Church in Colorado Springs.

News5 will carry the 11:00 a.m. event live on KOAA-TV and on our streaming platform, KOAA News5 on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV. On the live streaming platform, we will also carry the procession from the church to the Sheriff's Office immediately following the service.

Deputy Peery was killed on Sunday, August 7 while responding to a shooting on Ponderosa Drive in Security.

Sheriff Bill Elder told reporters that two deputies and an officer with the Fountain Police Department arrived at the scene and were immediately met with gunfire.

The officers returned fire and Peery was struck in the exchange. Peery was struck by at least one round, and the officers returned fire with at least one round.

While on the scene, officers located 26-year-old Alex Paz dead at the scene. Her ex-husband, Jon Paz, was later found dead inside the home from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to investigators. The deaths of Deputy Peery and Alex Paz are being investigated as homicides committed by the deceased suspect.

Andrew Peery is survived by his wife Megan and two children.

LIFE OF SERVICE:

Deputy Peery was a family man. A husband and father, a son, and a friend to many. Then there is the family of law enforcement.

Sergeant Jason Garret with El Paso County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook to remember Peery, ”I worked with him day in and day out for two years on SWAT and as such can testify he was passionate, brave, led well, followed well, and put everything he had and more into being a proficient operator. He was also roundly loved by all who knew and worked with him. He was the best of us.”

Peery worked at the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office for six years.

Before his time in Colorado, Peery worked for the Bakersfield California Police Department.

Bakersfield Police Chief Greg Terry announced on social media, “It is with sadness and a heavy heart that I inform you of the tragic and untimely passing of former Bakersfield Police Department Officer Andrew Peery. It is important that we remember the contributions he made to the Police Department and the impact he had on the citizens of Bakersfield and Kern County.”

Twenty years ago, Matthew Baden served alongside Peery in the Army. He said, “He was an exemplary soldier who always strived to serve his country with honor and continued to serve his community in Colorado Springs.”

People from the community who have never met Deputy Perry also felt compelled to share their condolences. "I just have a strong bond with law enforcement agencies. It really hits me hard when officers lose their lives in the line of duty,” said Linda Bachmeier.

FUNERAL INFORMATION:

The service will start at 11:00 am today. The law enforcement service with full honors will honor the life and mourn the loss of Deputy Peery.

The service is open to the public and will be located at the New Life Church located at 11025 Voyager Parkway in Colorado Springs.

Immediately following the service an emergency vehicle procession will depart from the church. El Paso County Sheriffs' department is inviting the Colorado Springs community to line the procession route.

See the route below:

KOAA

At 10:00 am a convoy carrying Deputy Peery and his family will arrive at the church and be escorted in by an EPSO Mounted unit and Honor Guard. After Peery and family members are inside the church sanctuary, seating will begin for all others in attendance.

If you plan on attending, please see the parking map below.

KOAA

New Life Church will also provide a live stream of the service. The URL for this live stream can be found here: https://tinyurl.com/4t26vfv3

HOW YOU CAN HELP:

For those who would like to help, donations can be made to Deputy Peery's family through Chase Bank under the Hugh A. Martin Memorial Scholarship Fund with Andrew Peery in the memo line.

Donations can be mailed to this address:

Hugh A. Martin Memorial Scholarship Fund

Attn: Robert Johnson, CPA Bradshaw & Associates PLLC

1980 Dominion Way, Suite 100 Colorado Springs, CO 80918

Officials say there are no other official accounts or fundraisers.

RELATED:

Deputy Andrew Peery: A life of service by Bill Folsom

Widow offers support to fallen deputy Andrew Peery's family by Dianne Derby

The Hundred Club of Colorado Springs helps family of fallen deputy by Maggie Bryan

Community pays respects to fallen Deputy Andrew Peery at flag raising ceremony by Ashley Portillo

Law enforcement community in Pueblo reacts to the loss of Deputy Andrew Peery by Sophia King

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.