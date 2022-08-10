Watch Now
How to donate to help Deputy Andrew Peery's Family

For those who would like to help, donations can be made to Deputy Peery's family through Chase Bank under the Hugh Martin Fallen Officers Fund with Andrew Peery in the memo line.
El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Peery was killed in the line of duty on August 8, 2022.
Posted at 8:30 PM, Aug 09, 2022
2022-08-09

Donations can be mailed to this address.

Hugh Martin & Fallen Officer Foundation
Attn: Robert Johnson, CPA Bradshaw & Associates PLLC
1980 Dominion Way, Suite 100 Colorado Springs, CO 80918

Officials say there are no other official accounts or fundraisers.

