The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is warning residents living in the area of Ponderosa Drive and Grand Boulevard in Security-WidefieldWidefield to shelter in place. In a social media post, the sheriff's office asked residents to secure their homes and stay away from windows and doors.

This is in response to ongoing law enforcement activity in the area. They ask the public to only dial 9111 in a life or death emergency.

