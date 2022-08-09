The Hundred Club of Colorado Springs helps family of fallen deputy

SOUTHERN COLORADO — The Southern Colorado community is mourning the loss of El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Peery, who was killed in the line of duty Sunday night. Less than 24 hours after he was killed, one local nonprofit stepped in to provide financial assistance to his family.

The Hundred Club of Colorado Springs dropped off a check for the deputy's widow and two children at the Sheriff's Office on Monday morning. The organization's entire mission is to support families after losing a loved one in the line of duty.

Nicole Magic, the executive director of the organization, said they keep immediate funds on hand to give to families. The money comes from members of the club who pay annual dues going toward the fund.

"Our job is to ensure that there is some financial support for the surviving family," Magic said. "It breaks my heart when I hear that news. The last thing I want to do is have to write a check because that means we lost a first responder."

She said the organization does what it can to show families support during devastating times.

"We have a very strong community that supports our first responders and I have no doubts that their family is wrapped with thousands of arms around them from every corner of the city," she said.

Most recently, Magic said The Hundred Club was able to provide financial support to the family of Deputy Sheriff Micah Lee Flick, after he was shot and killed during an investigation in February of 2018.

Magic said the last thing she wants families to worry about after an incident is a financial burden.

"Right now they're thinking of, you know, flying people in for a funeral or just trying to take care of some things coming up and at least there's something there to get that started before everything else starts coming in," she said.

Other community members showed their support at the deputy's memorial outside of the El Paso County Sheriff's Office on Monday. Linda Bachmeier was one of many paying respect to the fallen deputy, placing flowers on his memorial. She said her son is a deputy sheriff in a different state and the news of Deputy Peery hit home.

"It's something that wrenches a mother's heart because you never know what's going to happen. You never know if he's going to come home at the end of the shift," she said.

Magic says she's thankful for the support The Hundred Club is able to give, even at a time of loss.

"We have a very wonderful supportive community. And we're very fortunate."

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said donations can be made to the family of Fallen Deputy Andrew Peery through Chase Bank under the "Hugh Martin Fallen Officers Fund" with Andrew Peery on the memo line. You can also mail in donations to the following address:

Hugh Martin & Fallen Officer Foundation

Attn: Robert Johnson, CPA

Bradshaw & Associates PLLC

1980 Dominion Way, Suite 100

Colorado Springs, CO 80918

