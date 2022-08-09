Deputy Andrew Peery: A life of service

EL PASO COUNTY — There is much more to fallen El Paso County Deputy Andrew Peery than details of the encounter where a suspect shot and killed him. He is man who leaves behind a legacy of service.

He is a family man. A husband and father, a son, and a friend to many. Then there is the family of law enforcement.

Sergeant Jason Garret with El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, posted this on Facebook. ”I worked with him day in and day out for 2 years on SWAT and as such can testify he was passionate, brave, led well, followed well, and put everything he had and more into being a proficient operator. He was also roundly loved by all who knew and worked with him. He was the best of us.”

Peery worked at El Paso County Sheriff’s Office for six years.

Before coming to Colorado, Peery worked for the Bakersfield California Police Department. Word of Perry’s death in the line of duty motivated this statement from Bakersfield Police Chief Greg Terry, “It is with sadness and a heavy heart that I inform you of the tragic and untimely passing of former Bakersfield Police Department Officer Andrew Peery…It is important that we remember the contributions he made to the Police Department and the impact he had on the citizens of Bakersfield and Kern County.”

Twenty years ago Matthew Baden served alongside Peery in the army. He said, “He was an exemplary soldier who always strived to serve his country with honor and continued to serve his community in Colorado Springs. ”

Many from the community who have never met Deputy Perry also feel compelled to share their condolences after he was killed while responding to a call. "I just have a strong bond with law enforcement agencies. It really hits me hard when officers lose their lives in the line of duty,” said Linda Bachmeier. She brought flowers to a growing memorial of tokens for Peery outside of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

