Law enforcement community in Pueblo reacts to the loss of Deputy Andrew Peery

The tragic loss of Deputy Andrew Peery has shaken up the law enforcement community in Southern Colorado.

Deputy Peery was shot in the line of duty on Sunday evening after responding to a shooting on Ponderosa Drive in Security.

The Pueblo Police Chief, Chris Noeller, says when he heard the news, he was devastated.

“For one my heart was broken for the friends and family of the El Paso County Sheriff's Department”

Chief Noeller says that this hit home for him because he grew up in the area where the incident happened, and he went to Widefield High School.

“I've driven down those streets, I know exactly where the incident happened, I have friends and family that live and work in that area as law enforcement officers, and I have friends on the Fountain Police Department, so it was heartbreaking.”

Having close ties to the area and being in the line of duty, Chief Noeller felt the impact of this incident, but he notes the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is experiencing something he couldn’t himself fathom.

“It’s just tragic having to deal with this, I can’t imagine what Sheriff Elder is going through, my heart does out to him.”

This has reminded him of the dangers that members of law enforcement face when they respond to calls.

“It's probably different for everybody, but it gives us pause as to the serious consequences of what we do and the impact on friends and family.”

To the other deputies, and to his wife Megan and their two children, Chief Noeller offers his condolences on behalf of the Pueblo Police Department

“I just want to say our hearts are with you, we're behind you and we're very sorry for your loss.”

The Pueblo Police Department hopes to send out an honor guard and to be involved in the efforts of honoring the fallen deputy, but they are waiting on word from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

